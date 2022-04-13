I visited our nation’s capital, where on a Thursday evening, at the Kennedy Center, I heard a performance of Gustav Mahler’s “Resurrection Symphony,” filled with hope and passion for a better life. On Friday, I walked on the Mall, visiting the National Sculpture Garden, the Hirshhorn Museum and the National Gallery of Art. I walked past iconic buildings, like the National Archives building wherein are housed our Declaration of Independence and Constitution. I viewed from a distance the stately rotunda of the Capitol building and the Washington Monument. The cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin were past their prime but that didn’t keep throngs of people from encircling that beautiful spot where the refurbished dome of the Jefferson Memorial glistened in the sunlight. So far as I could tell, there was no sense of fear or alarm amongst us. But I could not help thinking how different our day was from that of the citizens of Ukraine. Further, I could not avoid imagining how we would feel if that small hallowed space of America in which I found myself that day were being bombarded with rockets and missiles, reducing those historic buildings to rubble.
As I thought about this, I realized that the potential razing of our most treasured city is far less likely to come from abroad than from within. On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists tried and failed due to the heroic resistance of the passengers on United Airlines Flight 93. Further, there is small chance that Vladimir Putin can do the kind of damage to our nation’s capital that he is doing in Ukraine. Putin is a bully who sends his troops against those whom he perceives to be weak (though the Ukrainians are giving him a lesson on that). The reality is that the greater threat to our capital and our nation is from angry, dissident citizens. We got a sense of what it might be like on Jan. 6, 2021, when Americans — not immigrants or aliens — fouled the floors with human waste and did physical damage in the Capitol building, the most hallowed symbol of representative democracy in the world.
In a recent interview printed in The Washington Post Magazine, political scientist Barbara F. Walter spoke of her fear that our nation is moving dangerously close to another civil war (The Washington Post Magazine, March 13, 2022, p. 6). Ms. Walter says, “There are definitely lots of groups on the far right who want war. They are preparing for war. And not talking about it will not make us safer.” Those are folks who have given allegiance to a group of leaders in our nation who no longer care for the common good and who will use every method of propaganda to keep agitating those with war on their minds. Basically, Walter’s point is that civil wars are more likely to happen when leadership becomes autocratic and when political parities lose their moral fiber. She concludes the interview with these sobering words: “We know the warning signs. And we know that if we strengthen our democracy, and if the Republican Party decides it’s no longer going to be an ethnic faction that’s trying to exclude everybody else, then our risk of civil war will disappear. We know that. And we have time to do it. But you have to know the warning signs in order to feel an impetus to change them.”
So, my point is, we have a beautiful thing here in America, symbolized by our national landmarks. We need to be very careful about who we listen to and to what they are saying. What message are they sending? Whose purpose are they serving? If you care, as I do, about the state of our union, I urge you to think about these things. Continuing our present course is a threat to our nation’s strength and unity. As professor Walter says, “Not talking about it will not make us safer.”
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.