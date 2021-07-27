The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act is important federal legislation that helps correct for the erosion of wages, benefits and worker protections that have occurred over the past four decades. By strengthening worker rights and protections, the PRO Act will put workers in a better position to negotiate better wages and benefits to support their families, and purchase goods and services in the local economy.
Research shows that when the government strengthens workers’ rights to organize and negotiate for themselves, it helps level the playing field between business and workers, and results in better pay, benefits and working conditions. Strengthening worker protections also results in better collaboration between workers and businesses, which can yield mutually beneficial innovations. Furthermore, increasing the wages of workers increases their purchasing power, which they typically use to buy goods and services in the local community, which helps local businesses.
The PRO Act may be of particular importance to the 40% of Virginia workers in the ALICE category. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income-Constrained Employed. These are families who earn more than the federal poverty level, but less than the basic cost of living. In Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, this is 38% and 26% of households, respectively, and these numbers may be even higher given that the last study was conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 2019 joint study by researchers at Duke University and the University of Toulouse found that politicians were more responsive to the concerns of low-wage workers in areas where there was stronger union presence than in areas where unions were weaker. And the stakes for low-wage workers are higher than ever, given the recent announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that in 2020 life expectancy dropped by three years for Latinos and Blacks, and by 1.3 years for whites — the largest drop since World War II. This drop is being correlated to “essential workers,” or those who work in the health care, meat and poultry, and food production industries, which disproportionately employ women, Latinos, Blacks, and indigenous people of color. In addition to paying low wages, these industries offer fewer benefits and are less likely to implement and enforce meaningful workplace safety protocols.
In addition to life expectancy dropping precipitously in the United States, inequality in income and wealth is high and growing. The Pew Research Center reports that not only is the income gap growing, the gap between rich and poor is higher than in other advanced countries. The decline in unions and the erosion of the purchasing power of the minimum wage are two of the causes typically connected to the general economic stagnation of households on the lower rungs of the economic ladder, and are also noted in the Pew study.
During times like this, America needs the PRO Act to build a more just economy for all of its hardworking citizens. Sen. Mark Warner should support the PRO Act to ensure that the health, safety and well-being of all Virginia workers are ensured. Virginia workers do not need any favors from business; they need a level playing field to negotiate a fair deal.
Linda Plitt Donaldson lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.