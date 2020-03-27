In an Open Forum from Bill Faw ("U.S. Was Founded As Secular Nation,", March 9), Mr. Faw stated that America was not founded on the Christian faith. Of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence, 29 had seminary degrees.
John Witherspoon: “I entreat you in the most earnest manner to believe in Christ Jesus for there is no salvation in any other.”
John Adams in a letter to Thomas Jefferson dated June 28, 1813, stated “The general principles which in the fathers achieved independence were the same general principals of Christianity. I avow that then I believed and now believe that these principles of Christianity are eternal and as immutable as the essential attributes of God."
In his farewell address to the nation, after two terms as president, George Washington wrote, “Of all the habits and dispositions which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism who should labor to subvert these great pillars.”
In 1783 the Paris Peace treaty officially ended the Revolutionary War. David Hartley signed for the English and Benjamin Franklin, John Jay, and John Adams signed for America. The treaty’s first words “In the name of the Holy and Undivided Trinity.”
Mr. Faw refers to the 1785 Memorial and Remonstrance bill against religious assessments, a measure which if passed would have required the Virginia legislature to pay religious teachers. James Madison successfully argued against the assessments and the bill failed in committee.
James Madison was a religious libertarian. He wrote, “Because we hold for fundamentally and undeniable truth that religion or the duty, can only we owe the Creator, and the manner of discharging it can only be directed by reason and conviction, not by force or violence.”
Mr. Faw finally refers to the 1797 Treaty Article XI, which states, “The United States is not in any sense founded on the Christian religion” -- this still does not refute America being a Christian nation, since the article refers only to the federal government. Recall while the founders themselves openly described America as a Christian nation, they also included a constitutional prohibition against an official federal establishment of religion. Article XI clearly demonstrates America's efforts to distinguish itself from the historical European Christians who hated Muslims.
Academic college text books citing facts refer to footnotes in the back of the book to document their claims. Among others, two Cornell professors, Isaac Kramnock and R. Lawrence Moore, are trying to revise history. They wrote a book called “The Godless Constitution.” They make claims they cannot document. They said, “We have disposed with usual scholarly apparatus or footnotes.” Really! How can any rational thinker accept their claims.
I urge anyone wanting to see the documents that demonstrate that America was founded on Christian principles to go on the internet to Wallbuilders.com.
Ed Chappell lives in Penn Laird.
