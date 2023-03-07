Open Forum: Tom Reynolds
Recently, the news has reported a spate of incidents concerning prominent people—lawyers, elected officials, political hopefuls, media personalities, to name a few—who have lied blatantly about their behavior, their resumes, their accomplishments or their intentions . The evidence is in the public record. They knew what they were doing. They sought to deceive us for personal gain, power and notoriety. It is almost as if they can’t help themselves. They don’t just lie. They live the lie. Such people were identified years ago by psychiatrist M. Scott Peck as “people of the lie.”
I want to believe that these are isolated incidents, but I am wary (and weary); for it is possible that they are harbingers of a virulent strain of cynicism infecting American life. Increasing numbers of folks are expressing the sad notion that it is no longer possible to trust anyone, especially our elected leaders. It’s hard to find folks who will give you a straight answer about anything. Jesus addressed this problem in the Gospel of Matthew (5:37), saying that when we are faced with a question regarding truthfulness, we should be prepared to give a simple “yes or no” answer. Our sanity demands it. As George Orwell put it in “1984,” “There was truth and there was untruth, and if you clung to the truth even against the whole world, you were not mad.”
In his recent book Ladder To The Light (2021) Choctaw Elder and ordained Episcopal priest Steven Charleston shares a parable from his tribal tradition. It regards the coyote—“that trickster of a thousand stories.” In these stories, Coyote constantly seeks to weave schemes of deception to gain advantages for himself. He always presses the advantage to look out for his own needs—never the needs of others. But, in doing this, Coyote tricks himself. To quote Charleston: “In his blindness, [Coyote] burns his tail or makes himself sick. His longing for a full belly leaves him yelping at the moon.” The conclusion and the moral to the story is this: “Be careful, the children say, you don’t want to be like Coyote, who couldn’t tell the truth even if he tried—which he doesn’t.” Coyote represents “people of the lie.”
Charleston observes further that “permission to lie is cancer in the body of any social organism.” It will eat away at the life of any organization or institution that refuses to deal with it. To illustrate. he writes: “The lies told in the political arena will impact the judicial system, they will reappear in the educational system, and they will infect the health care system.” The daily news is filled with stories that confirm his analysis. Civic life in America is being polluted by those who can’t or won’t tell the truth. And, saddest of all, is research indicating that those who lie while running for public office are more likely to win elections than those who tell the truth. The only possible solution is for us, the citizens of America, to name the cancer and begin to destroy it by doing two things: first, by committing ourselves personally to be “people of the truth;” second, by refusing to vote for those who try to gain the advantage through untruth. In other words, be vigilant in watching for Coyote.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
