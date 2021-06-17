The most effective way to keep persons behind bars in the system is to first alienate them from family and friends and from their community support systems. Give those folks 15 minutes per week to hug a friend or family member, and then make it really difficult to keep in touch with anyone from outside the system. A good way to do that is to charge them unreasonable fees to communicate with those people. The prison telecom industry grosses nearly $1.2 billion per year in the United States. Federal and state prisons have been regulated by the Federal Communications Commission to charge no more than about 21 cents per minute for inmates to call family and friends. However, county and local jails aren’t so structured. These jails charge up to a dollar per minute for inmates to call loved ones, and to remain grounded as they serve their court-mandated sentences.
Inmates at Middle River Regional Jail and other prisons at the local level are subject to these exorbitant fees. Family members and loved ones often have to make hard budgeting decisions to keep in touch with those who are important to them. You don’t have to look hard to find stories of poor families that have to make the decision between paying for electricity and paying to maintain connection with a son, daughter, mother or father who is incarcerated. The telecom deals between Global Tel Link or other huge conglomerate systems and local sheriff’s offices are brokered to benefit both sides. Contracts and resulting spoils are shared between the criminal justice system and the corporations. Want to maintain a secure funding base? Keep your inmates cut off. That’s the system that we have and courageous local leaders could tackle this complicated, insidious issue. However, leaders who make tough decisions and challenge ingrained systems aren’t leaders for long. Such is the reality for maintaining a status quo.
If Augusta administrators and leadership would like to display a high regard for inmates, they might renegotiate contracts that prevent efficient, unencumbered rehabilitation of local incarcerated persons. I can’t say that I understand the best way forward on issues like the Middle River Regional Jail restoration and how to ensure safe, clean facilities for inmates while discouraging rampant expansion of punitive institutions. One thing that is clear to me, however, is that we need to get profiteering out of our criminal justice system, and one way to do that is to start questioning local systems that have bought into the destructive prison telecom world.
Although those in prison broke the law, surcharges at the commissary and for phone bills are additional unsanctioned punishment. These are immoral embellishments of our punitive system and they need to stop. Within nine years of release, studies have shown that almost 83% of released prisoners are arrested again in the United States. With an average price tag of $31,000 to keep someone in prison, this is an economic issue, as well as a moral one. We need to ensure that, upon release, those exiting the criminal justice system have as many tools as possible so that they stand a chance to never go back. We mustn’t take their years, as well as their family, social support systems, and their money and then expect a good outcome.
Let’s call on local leaders and law enforcement to have the courage to buck trends and make tough decisions that will strengthen persons in prison so that they can serve time as easily as possible, and then be released to a better future. Stop predatory contracts and engaging in systems that just serve to kick folks who are already down.
Peter Barlow lives in Weyers Cave.
