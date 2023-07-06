I heard recently from a survey that a great majority of us do not want to watch, listen, read, or discuss the news these days. It’s too hysterical! It’s too divisive! It’s too troubling! It leaves us helpless and disgusted!
So, what can we celebrate this 4th of July? I think we can be hopeful. We are a unique country; born and framed around not a culture, a religion, a king, or dictator, but rather an idea. “We the people” framed this bold experiment on the ideal that “all people are created equal,” with the inalienable right for “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Our government was framed around three balanced powers of Congress, Supreme Court, and Executive branches, each with its own set of powers and authorities. Sure, they often disagree and argue. Sure, we wish our own priorities were more important. Sure, we wish our politicians were more responsive. Sure, some of our leaders are more self-serving than servants. Sure, there are powerful forces in our world who would like to see us fail. And sure, we wish our neighbors were more peaceful and law abiding.
Yet, for over our 200-year national history, we have worked through some powerful issues, some of which are still before us: breaking from our English monarchy, moving into a continental nation, forming states, fighting a civil war, two world wars, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Along the way we have begun to address the division among our races and cultures, our male and femaleness, our equity and diversity, our violence and lawfulness, our diseases and our health care, our views of life and death, our climate and our economy, and within the growing awareness of expanses of our universe.
For 200 years we have endured, and hopefully we can look forward to another 200 years. But, it promises to be pretty much like our rocky past. And we have endured. A nation built on an idea. As we have in the past, we can do it again.
What it will take for us to endure is to value what we have and what we can be. What we have as a country is a vibrant and free discussion of ideas, a dedication to an educated populus, multiple outlets of news, opinions and issues before us, an agreement that majority rule, a truth seeking mindset, a solid and growing economy, a realization of the interdependence of the countries of the world, a wiliness to address our problems, an understanding of the limited resources of natural environment, a growing appreciation of the strength of our cultural diversity, a willingness to seek out the new secrets of science, the compassion to reach out to the least among us, and the democratic vision that the value of the vote is more powerful than the shaking clenched fist.
To endure as the United States idea for the next 200 years, it’s all about the hope, confidence, and the experience of our last 200 years, and, that we can do it.
Rev. Sale lives in Rockingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.