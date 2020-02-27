A colleague recently shared a series of tweets that challenges how we think about helping others. The person argued that we as a country and community are great at acute compassion — responding to tragedy and disasters — but not great at displaying chronic empathy.
“We haul strangers out of raging flood, give blood, give food, give shelter, but we are lousy at legislating safe, sustainable communities, at eldercare, at accessible streets and buildings. It is the long-term work that makes the disasters less damaging. But we don’t want to give to the needy, we want to save the endangered.”
This concept stopped me in my tracks. Ask any fundraiser or salesperson what their top strategies are for closing a deal. The answer is likely “create a sense of urgency.” This doesn’t mean we only donate or purchase something because it is urgent, but it has more effect on us as donors and consumers than we realize. How does one create a sense of urgency about generational poverty? Affordable housing? These are the issues we work toward addressing at United Way. We’re in it for the long haul and focus the majority of our resources on systemic problems.
Don’t get me wrong. Acute compassion is a wonderful and necessary thing. When a neighbor falls ill or a hurricane wipes out a community, it is beautiful to see people step up and help. They redirect their time and energy to something they weren’t planning to focus on, simply because someone is in need. It is a wonderful display of the human spirit.
How do we sustain that giving spirit every day? I love a running analogy, and this seems ripe for one. No one can sprint all of the time. Even the greatest athletes know how to rest and recharge their bodies to ensure optimal performance when the time comes. But even the rest and recharge is part of progress. Marathon runners are masters at this. They know how to conserve their energy, while still moving forward in the race, so they have what they need when they reach Heartbreak Hill.
A Henry David Thoreau quote has become a source of direction and inspiration for our board and staff. He says, “There are a thousand hacking at the branches of evil to one who is striking at the root.” Striking at the root of community issues is what we strive for at United Way in 2020 and beyond.
How can our community be better at addressing issues at the root, instead of merely treating the symptoms? What would you be willing to sacrifice if it meant ending homelessness, hunger or poverty? Ending these issues isn’t one person’s job — it’s an entire community coming together to accomplish something so much bigger than ourselves.
Laura Toni-Holsinger is the executive director of the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.