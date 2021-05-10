We the people.

Twenty years ago I began writing letters to the editor of the DN-R. I didn’t expect to continue for long. Now, here I am, ready to leave the area served by this paper, and surprised that I have written more than 60 letters and opinion pieces.
As a Democrat, I’ve had fun sparring with Republicans in a public forum where writers use their real names, unlike commentators on the DN-R’s website who hurl insults from the safety of pseudonyms.
However, I no longer argue with Republicans. To what point? Their party itself is driving most of them mad. A few follow genuine conservative principles (Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney got booed for this), but most Republicans seem to disdain reason.
Some 60% of the party still claims that the 2020 election was rigged. This contradicts officials and judges from both parties. Conservatives raise ludicrous conspiracy theories. They hire incompetents to recount the election. They seek to limit future voting, especially among citizens of color, under the guise of “public concerns about election security.” They want to whitewash the events of Jan. 6, to turn the murderous activity of right-wing extremists into peaceful assembly and protest.
This is part of a long-going attempt by Republicans to deny themselves any self-respect. They fly in the face of facts and logic. They deny the science behind climate change. They refuse to acknowledge the threat of the COVID virus or of vaccinations to combat it. What does that say for their temperament? Or, to phrase it like a religious conservative, are they using the sense God gave them?
I believe that Donald Trump is the most corrupt human being to have held the presidency. But for the moment his disgrace is not the issue. Rather, it is the good sense of their party that comes into question when time and again Republicans in our Senate ignore the majority’s support of equitable tax benefits, of the Democratic jobs plan, and of legitimate safeguards against gun violence. Republican leaders show no interest in drafting a party platform or in providing a real alternative to Obamacare. They seem in thrall to Trump, a man whose word has never been his honor.
That I disagree with the Republican Party is no surprise. But that it goes off on wild, irresponsible tangents is amazing and, frankly, scary.
Even so, I have hope that this trauma will pass. So much of what is admirable in Americans is not obvious in the ramblings of our leaders. We are as susceptible to nonsense as anyone else, but we tend to right ourselves when we’re most in danger of going askew. We seem always to veer toward goodness. Our good is after all a common good.
I also know that if we give in to fear, throw away our good sense, and forget to take responsibility for helping our neighbors, then our American experiment fails and falls into chaos. And, of course, we with it.
We the people.
George Wead lives in Harrisonburg.
(1) comment
And your pal Biden is a saint?? He’s corrupt with a drug-addicted son who fleeced the people of this country and is a sexual pervert as well. All along coddled by the “big guy” who slyly siphoned off money as well from his communist friends in China.
And yes, there were election shenanigans in several democratic strongholds around the country but maybe not in every state.
I guess we may miss the brilliance of your highly-partisan proclamation letters.
