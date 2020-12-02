Despite Joe Biden’s frequent calls for unity and healing, the Democratic Party has been preparing for months for the possibility of a Trump reelection with threats of widespread violence and anarchy in our major cities. Witness the recent actions of antifa during the recent pro-Trump rally in D.C. on Nov. 14. Antifa is the same group that Joe Biden referred to as merely an “idea.”
Unfortunately, many far-left Democrats have now proven to be vengeful and vindictive in their perceived victory as the “deplorables” they had previously been lecturing on civility.
Even before the election, Robert Reich, a former United States secretary of labor under President Obama, declared on Twitter, “When this nightmare is over, we need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It would erase Trump’s lies, comfort those who have been harmed by his hatefulness, and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe.”
If “Truth and Reconciliation Commissions” sound familiar, they are employed in non-democratic places such as Rwanda and Chad, where the government’s policies must also become yours, even if they have to be beaten into you. Is this any way to mend fences after a contentious election?
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is also calling for lists to be kept of Trump supporters so that they can be ostracized and otherwise punished when the election is over. As she recently tweeted, “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?”
Then there’s Jennifer Rubin, the once conservative Washington Post columnist. According to Rubin, “those who support the president should never be allowed to hold public office, serve on corporate boards, or participate in other avenues of society.”
The radical left continues to be egged on by the mainstream Democratic Party and thus given “top cover.” This despite repeated warnings from BLM and antifa that they would resort to violence if they did not get their way politically. Well before the summer riots began, a Bernie Sanders “field organizer” said that cities would burn if Sanders lost the Democratic nomination (Bernie lost and, yes — cities burned). The same “Bernie Bro” stated that there would be “gulags” for dissidents, which he said would be used to indoctrinate them into believing in communism. If the Democratic Party doesn’t disavow such extremism, then it is just as bad as it claims Trump is. Antifa should call itself anti-free because that’s the way it behaves.
If America is to heal, we must put aside our differences to work together as a nation — regardless of our political affiliation and beliefs. Threats of recrimination and intimidation do not resolve any of the problems we face as a nation or here in the Valley, nor will they make us better citizens. The key to repairing our nation is not force or coercion, but healthy dialogue to settle our differences like intelligent adults.
James R. Poplar III lives in Quicksburg.
