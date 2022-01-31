In these days, there is an anguished lament among many religious folks about the exodus of church members from churches of all faiths. Luanne Austin, with her usual perceptive insight, addressed this issue in her column in the Daily News-Record on Jan. 14 — “Christians Leaving The Faith.” In it she identified a key factor — that the practice of religion in many churches has become burdensome. She rightly points out that many dissatisfied, “deconverted” folks have, in their minds, equated their church with their understanding of God. Frederick W. Faber put his finger on the problem in his hymn “There’s a Wideness in God’s Mercy,” written in more than a 150 years ago: “But we make God’s love too narrow / by false limits of our own / and we magnify God’s strictness / with a zeal God will not own” (my apologies to Faber for modernizing his language). Having served as a minister in a number of churches for more than 50 years, I am appalled to remember some of the ways in which I added to this confusion. We preachers often feel a need to speak so authoritatively about God and divine things that we come to the point of believing that what we say and what our church believes is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
Well, now the cat is out of the bag. A church — any church — is relevant to people’s lives only as long as it is being true to Jesus and what Jesus really taught, not what its leaders and members want Jesus to have taught. And here’s the rub. There are a number of folks who cannot bear hearing what Jesus really taught because it’s too disruptive of their belief system or lifestyle (for a biblical example of this point read Matthew 19:16-22). Also, some folks really do need rules and regulations and authority figures to enforce them. So, the successful pastors of those churches are adept at discerning their parishioners’ needs and crafting messages that manipulate them into sheep that need him (it’s always a him) as their shepherd. Such shepherds face a tough evaluation from Jesus: “You blind guides who strain at a gnat, and swallow a camel” (Matthew 23:24-26).
Thoughtful, earnest, spiritually motivated people will no longer tolerate that sort of authoritarian approach. To quote John Marriot from Ms. Austin’s article: “Many former Christians describe a burdensome religious system that they identified with something they call ‘biblical’ Christianity that required them to affirm a host of non-negotiable teachings in order to be a genuine Christian.” What these folks are seeking is an honest religion that takes them and their doubts seriously and supports them in their quest for meaning and purpose. They want a faith that affirms science and the search for truth wherever it may lead because they believe that all truth is God’s truth. As Jesus put it, “You shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free” (John 8:32). This truth, embodied in Jesus himself, is liberating and empowering, not burdensome and stultifying. As he saw it, his demands are easy and his burden is light (Matthew 11:28-30).
This is all to say that there are some churches these days that deserve to be abandoned. You can identify them, John Marriot says, by their “all or nothing” approach to faith. For them the Bible is a book of rules and regulations that must be understood as they interpret it. Ms. Austin writes, “For these folks, Christian life is tedious, joyless, and judgmental. And since the standards are so unattainably high, it forces them into being hypocrites.” Leaving that sort of environment is not about abandoning faith; it is about seeking light and fresh air. It is a quest for health and well-being. It is an affirmation that God is not confined to temples made by human hands or fundamentalist minds. In another verse of the hymn referenced earlier, Frederick Faber presents a view of God some of these disheartened folks may be able to embrace: “For the love of God is broader / than the measure of [our] mind / and the heart of the Eternal / is most wonderfully kind.”
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
