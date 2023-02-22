Open Forum: Jerry Scripture
In 2021, Harrisonburg City Council made this vision statement: “The city has logistically integrated high-quality affordable housing throughout its neighborhoods. As a result, Harrisonburg neighborhoods reflect its unique and diverse character." Many think that showed wisdom.
About the same time, the city’s Comprehensive Housing Assessment & Market Study confirmed the wisdom of that vision statement. It did not recommend a huge project be built anywhere, and, in fact, it recommended that folks seeking affordable housing move away from area where EquityPlus wants to build the Bluestone Town Center.
During the Feb. 14 council meeting to consider BTC, it became clear that council members did not want to rubber stamp a plan of development that has so many loose ends and vague promises. At least four of the five members of council asked probative questions. Given the fact that BTC will represent a 10% increase in the city’s permanent population, this seeking more information shows wisdom.
City staff has issues with the site plan, which have been ignored by the developer, and council members certainly have their own questions. The developer’s response seems to be, “we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it, or ‘trust us’ we’ll fix things when they need fixing." Wouldn’t it be wise to flesh out a little more engineering and site plan work, since the developer is seeking rezoning for a town larger than Elkton?
And speaking of homework, in the past HRHA has done market studies to determine who could afford to rent what, when. Now we are simply told, there are 2,000 families on the wait list. But we are not told how many people on that list can be helped by what is to be built. The city housing coordinator seemed to imply a very needy segment of the population wouldn’t be helped very much by this plan. Wouldn’t a market study like Virginia Housing Requests be in order? And speaking of market studies, was there one done which showed some 25 entities might want to open skinny 17-foot-wide, ground floor shops, under townhouses? If it wasn’t, why should council consider this a thoughtful plan?
If the developer uses manufactured housing for this project, it will take over $6 million out of local workforce payrolls, and who knows how much from local suppliers. Local builders and others argue that, all in, these homes are not cheaper to build, and that folks who buy affordable housing should be assured that it will not depreciate.
While council is asking questions, perhaps they should ask EquityPlus why it provided HRHA misleading information for HRHA's web site. Information from EquityPlus shows three manufactured home models to be built at BTC. None of them, with or without garages, will fit on their standard single-family lots. This could just be careless, or incompetent, or deceptive. In any case it is disquieting. And for the record, their site plan shows two story homes which do fit.
EquityPlus says these doublewides will sell for about $300,000 and a ‘would be’ supporter says, “there are only five houses under $300,000 available in the city today." For the record, during the past 12 months, 275 houses in Harrisonburg sold for less than $300,000. It’s called turnover and council was not likely deceived.
It is disquieting that the developer does not seem to prioritize the health of new residents as to the adjacent poultry operation. Unlike all other jurisdictions in the state, there are no plans to separate residents from poultry operations like those on Garbers Church Road. Mr. Wong suggested that the poultry farm would probably be shutting down in a few years, so no setbacks provisions will be needed. Since ‘probably’ is not a promise, it would seem wisdom dictates some commitments.
Finally, what can we learn from the proffer of $20 million that the developer made? They said it was offered to mitigate the impact on the city school system and surrounding jurisdictions. They seem to know this development will be costly to the city.
The city attorney said we don’t have an enabling ordinance, so we cannot legally accept its proffer as offered. Assuming the developer didn’t know this, which strains credulity, and didn’t check our ordinances before making this proffer, it seems council should deny approval. If council does determine to proceed, the taxpayers are surely owed a way to accept those funds.
At an HRHA meeting Mr. Wong told the board that HRHA would manage BTC. On Feb. 14, the out-of-town developer, who has a minority interest, boldly promised city council that it would manage the property. Given the testimony of folks who thought they were prospective tenants and the issues in their lives, it does not seem management should be entrusted to an out-of-town developer, whose expertise is exploiting the complexities of Low-Income Housing Tax Credit law.
We are talking long run, about caring for our fellow citizens. About real people with real issues, many of which transcend simple housing affordability matters. If it is worth doing, we should get it right, and we should not leave big unresolved issues on the table.
If this huge project is approved, it will “crowd out” smaller more dispersed, affordable housing projects, throughout the city. Each year, Virginia Housing allocates funds statewide. If approved, BTC will soak up all of Harrisonburg’s share for years to come.
If enabled, this huge experimental project will define Harrisonburg for generations to come. We believe the greater wisdom lies in the council's 2021 vision statement and the housing study recommendations.
Jerry Scripture lives in Harrisonburg.
