“A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
I predict there will be a full house at the Spotswood High School today, when our local Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing on whether to join other counties around the country declaring ourselves a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
Page, Augusta and other nearby counties have already done so, and the pressure is on to have members for our Board of Supervisors do the same.
I grew up on a farm and we used our .22-gauge rifle whenever needed at butchering time and to help keep various varmints in check. I have nothing against responsible gun ownership for hunting and other legitimate purposes. Nor am I on a crusade to nullify the Second Amendment, even though I am distressed over how it has often been used to justify owning every form of lethal weapon imaginable by virtually anyone who wants one.
However, I do question the value of our becoming a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.” I know the primary argument in favor of being armed is for legitimate “protection.” And “sanctuary” has a nice, safe sound to it, a word I really like when it refers to providing safe haven for vulnerable people like refugees fleeing from violence, for example.
But face it, guns don’t primarily protect. They are by their very nature offensive, not defensive instruments. Armor protects. Forts protect. Locked doors protect. But weapons can only destroy and kill, or be used as a part of a threat to do so.
It can be argued, of course, that destroying, maiming or killing bad guys bent on harming the innocent rids us of threats and thus has the effect of protecting us. So I do believe a well regulated sheriff and/or police force is a necessary thing in a violence-prone world.
But providing “sanctuary” and offering legitimacy to just any and every kind of unregulated gun owners may make us far less safe. Do we really want to defend the right of white nationalist or Nazi groups to be armed to the teeth? Members of Antifa? Black Panther groups? Card-carrying members of the communist party?
And if owning our current number of death-dealing instruments helps keep us from harm, will encouraging even more citizens to buy ever more guns make us even safer? I don’t think so.
We’re told that any sanctuary action taken by a city or county would only be a symbolic gesture. But if we really favor plows over swords and pruning hooks over spears, maybe we should quietly and respectfully show up in numbers today with a different message. We could all wear dark sweaters as a sign of solidarity with a community that strives to become more like Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood and less like a coalition of unregulated individuals with ever more lethal weapons.
We are better than that.
Harvey Yoder lives in Rockingham.
I would like to comment on just two of your points, Mr. Yoder. It may have been inadvertent on your part, I do not know, but do you realize that you are calling for a political litmus test, one that is highly subjective and extremely discriminatory – especially in today’s climate, when you suggest that belonging to or associating or being labeled as being associated with various non-mainstream ideas should be reason to deny the exercising of a right? Who gets to apply these identifications of “wrong thought” and on what basis? Which future thoughts may end up being included? Does history provide a precedent for such a policy?
And, without getting into a spate of Biblical verse swapping, let me just suggest that those who favor turning swords into plowshares will end up doing the plowing for those who did not.
What bleeding heart, misinformed and inaccurate drivel. Guns do not protect and are not deterrents to those that would do you harm?! Those statements just disqualified you from the conversation Yoder. And frankly, makes me wonder about your comprehensive abilities and mental capacities. You need to just fade away.
“and we used our .22-gauge rifle”
The writer needs to work on the misgendering.
Apparently Harvey you know as much about guns as you do the Constitution.
Stay home, your attendance won't be required.
We'll defend your freedoms from Coonman and the bluebellies in Richmond.
