Pew Research has been tracking the growing ideological divide in this country. The partisan chasm is now at its widest point in fifty years, so wide that many Republicans and Democrats view the other party as “a threat to the nation’s well-being.”
et one example suffice. In his March 7 interview on the Today Show following the publication of the tell-all memoir One Damn Thing After Another, former Attorney General William Barr, highly critical of his previous boss, claimed that he would still vote for Trump in 2024 if he ran. Why? “Because I believe that the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic Party, it’s inconceivable to me that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee . . . .”
So, exactly what do liberals/progressives believe that’s so threatening? Well , I’m a progressive. Here’s what I and most of my progressive friends hold dear.
We love our country. Some of us choke up during the national anthem. However, we revere the ideals that our flag stands for more than the flag itself. We believe it is political idolatry to worship the flag while ignoring values at the very heart of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.
The Declaration states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, …” The operative word here is “all”; not just white, not just wealthy, not just Christian (and to “originalists,” not just men).
We believe that government has legitimate functions, enshrined in the Constitution. A primary function is to “promote the general Welfare.” Roads, schools, parks, libraries benefit all. Why then must Republicans howl “socialism!” at any benefit to the common good? The commons, “the general Welfare,” is Constitutional bedrock.
Like Nelson Mandela, we hold that “education is the most powerful weapon … to change the world.” Education is the genie in a bottle. It opens the doors of opportunity. It returns ten-fold on every dollar invested. It gives citizenry tools to distinguish truth from propaganda and lies. If “democracy dies in darkness,” public education is light.
We believe that truth matters. “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but not their own facts.” We believe that “liberal” is a luminous word, akin to “liberate,” and that truth liberates. As a great teacher said: “You will know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.”
Hence, we respect scientists for their efforts to get at the truth of things and for applying that knowledge to better our lives. For their guidance during the pandemic; for novel vaccines produced in record time. For their unsparing warnings about how we humans are destabilizing the climate and how we must counter this trend before it’s too late.
We believe in the family too. The most important thing about family is not that it fit some 1950s Ozzie and Harriet stereotype. Paramount is that each and every child be surrounded by love and afforded every opportunity to develop fully their God-given potential.
Many of us progressives are people of faith. Yet, we applaud separation of church and state and respect the Founding Fathers’ brilliance in protecting religious liberty via the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion; or abridging the free expression thereof ...” We believe that, in religious matters, deeds speak louder than words. (“Ye shall know them by their fruits.”) And we, as did the Founding Fathers, remain vigilant against the perversion of religion for political ends.
We believe that responsibility is the flip side of “freedom,” and we seek to live by the Golden Rule. We can’t understand why wearing a mask to protect our fellow citizens from a deadly disease is considered such an affront to others’ personal freedom. What a trifling inconvenience for the sake of sparing countless lives.
We favor free enterprise, but recognize the need for regulations. The Good Book warns: “The love of money is the root of all sorts of evil.” Without constraints, the human propensity toward greed will rig the economic playing field in favor of the uber-wealthy. We reject the prevailing nonsense of “trickle-down economics.” The engines of the US economy are the working and middle classes, not the billionaires at the top. And we believe that any economic system should serve the needs of people, not that people exist to serve the needs of the economy.
We celebrate multiculturalism, believing that the greatest strength of the United States lies in its diversity of ideas, beliefs, peoples, and cultures.
We believe that, despite its faults, democracy will remain eternally superior to authoritarianism. Benevolent dictators are few; “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” The collective wisdom of common folk, if educated, will always surpass that of a handful of autocrats or a cadre of elite advisors.
Finally, faithful to democracy, we hold that all those who attempted to “[drive] a stake through the heart of the federal republic” by instigating a deadly insurrection to illegally overturn the 2020 election should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
Dave Pruett live in Harrisonburg.
