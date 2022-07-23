On this past June 20, I stood with a group of travelers in Revolution Square (formerly Palace Square), Bucharest, Romania, listening with rapt attention as a Romanian man named Egmon gave his account of events that took place there on Dec. 21, 1989, when their Communist dictator, Nicolae Ceaușescu, gave an impassioned speech calling for their support. The crowd turned against him. At the age of 15, Egmon and some of his friends were at the front of a military police onslaught. They bore no arms. Egmon was wounded and his best friend was killed as were others in the assembly. The next day, Ceaușescu and his wife tried to flee by helicopter but were apprehended by some of his own generals, brought to trial and executed. Fifteen year-old Egmon became a man that day.
In the 20th century, the people of Eastern Europe lived through 60 years of oppression, first from the Nazis and then from the Soviets. Before that they experienced centuries of domination by a number of powerful families, states and the church. In the early 1990s, Serbia and Croatia nearly destroyed each other until NATO stepped in to stop them. Today, millions of people in Eastern Europe are, for the first time in centuries, experiencing a resurgence of freedom, democracy, prosperity and peace, but it is tenuous. Just a few hundred miles away, the Russians are seeking to do it again — dominate a neighboring state by military action. Given these conditions, one might think that the citizens of Eastern Europe would be clamoring to own guns in order to protect themselves and their families from a future invasion. So, is there a clamor for personal gun ownership in those countries? Do they consider their inability to bear arms a serious abridgement of their freedom? Do they believe that personal gun ownership would make them safer or happier? Not as far as I could tell. What that would do is pose a greater threat to themselves, to their children (who are no such threat whatever in their schools), and to those of us who visit there without fear of being mugged, robbed or killed by an unhinged gun owner. The millions of people living in that region are content to let those carry guns — the police and the military — who are trained and responsible for protecting them.
So, my question is, since the United States is not seriously under threat of invasion such as hangs over that part of the world, why the obsession with gun ownership? In a recent Viewpoint article in the Daily News-Record (7/11/22, A5), Leonard Pitts Jr. asked, “What’s wrong with American men? What is it in our culture, in the things we teach them, the way we socialize them, that so often leaves boys and men with this grotesque sense of entitlement, this ability to decide that because they are having a bad day, because they got their feelings hurt, because life hasn’t gone as they wished, they have a right to whip out a gun and make innocent strangers pay? ... Only American men seem to routinely take this as an excuse to shoot up churches and schools.” I would add to his sentiment this question: Are the men of Eastern Europe, many of whom bear the scars of armed conflict, any less masculine than we? I don’t think so. And those of us who are willing to go about our daily routines without packing heat are demonstrating that it does not take a gun to make a man a man. What makes a man a man was sounded by the Old Testament prophet Micah centuries ago: “He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the LORD require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8). Why not give that a shot?
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.