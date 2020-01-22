At the beginning of 2020, I am thinking about our nation and the bewildered state in which we currently find ourselves. As I ponder this, I remember a very good mother I know, who, when faced with some mischievous behavior on the part of her children (and, on occasion, her husband) would say with feigned exasperation, “What’s a mother to do?” I love that expression and the wry smile that usually accompanied it. It was one of her means of self-care when dealing with the vicissitudes of motherhood. It may help us as well.
Recall, if you will, the status America enjoyed in the world when Dwight Eisenhower took office in 1952 and compare it with its present status (with world leaders mocking our president at the December 2019 NATO conference in Britain). Think about the “Greatest Generation” of Americans and the current crop of political leaders in Washington. Do you seriously think we are better off now? Given the quality of national leadership we have had for the past three years, I want to paraphrase my friend’s question: In these tremulous times, what’s a nation to do?
The answer to my question, I believe, is two-fold: first, to face the fact that in a representative democracy, such as ours, political leadership is a reflection of ourselves; second, we the people hold in our hands the power to solve our own problems.
As regards the first point, in a Time Magazine article (Nov. 18, 2019), historian Jon Meacham wrote, “Politicians are far more often mirrors of who we are rather than molders. And we are all on trial.” In a similar vein, Tara Westover, in an interview published in The Atlantic (December 2019) referred to our current president as “a symptom — a sign of poor political hygiene.” By this she means that we have lost our ability to converse with each other in a respectful and compassionate way. We view each other through distorted lenses and our nation’s emotional health is the worse for it. So, consider this: As we look into the mirror of our current national leadership do we really like what we see? If a majority answer to that question is yes; if our current president and his array of “tricksters” accurately reflect our nation’s hygiene, then God help us. We are hanging by our fingernails on the cliff of history.
This leads us to my second point. If the answer to the question is no, the way forward lies in our commitment to reform ourselves and to elect leaders who reflect the values of integrity, compassion and truthfulness. What’s a nation to do? Be who we are — a people dedicated to the principles and values embodied in our founding documents and our cherished symbols. And, vote! As Frederick Douglass wrote in 1871, the failure to exercise one’s right to vote “is as great a crime as an open violation of the law itself.” Our future as a democracy depends on it.
Thomas Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.