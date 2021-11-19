On the evening following our recent gubernatorial election, I was at the Forbes Center for the James Madison University students’ production of “Head Over Heels” — a romantic musical comedy that challenged my binary mindset about a variety of gender fluid issues.
During intermission I mused aloud to my friend in attendance what our governor-elect might think of the show. Seeing the president of JMU in his box above, I considered suggesting that he might invite the new guy up for an evening of consciousness-raising entertainment. But recalling the governor-elect’s view of the state of public education in Virginia, I nixed that idea. Listening to the “Forbes Center Diversity Statement” and the “Indigenous and Enslaved Peoples Acknowledgement” that were read before the performance might create greater angst for him than the decision to release his tax returns.
It is against that backdrop that I read an article in the Wall Street Journal in which columnist R.R. Reno proposed putting an end to this kind of cultural radicalism in Virginia — “A Simple First Step for Youngkin to Stop Leftist Tyranny” (Nov. 8, 2021, A17). In his advice to the new governor, Reno writes: “The first step is simple: Prohibit the use of ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ statements in any state government or government-funded agency.” In his mind, DEI statements are a “powerful tool for imposing an ideological agenda hostile to the interests and convictions of most Americans.” Thus, as he sees it, they have no place in “public universities and other institutions.” So, Reno recommends, the first thing Gov. Youngkin needs to do is prohibit them.
I share two thoughts on this matter. First, Mr. Reno wants us to believe that the concern for greater diversity and inclusion is hostile to the sensibilities of most Americans. Given the increased use of DEI statements in civic circles and corporate recognition of the value of a more diversified workforce, the movement of the future is in the direction of greater inclusion and diversity, not less. America is changing rapidly and only the culturally myopic fail to see it. Those who see it and fear it will do everything possible to stop it. English poet W.H. Auden (1907–1973) addressed this sort of intransigent mentality: “We would rather be ruined than changed, / We would rather die in our dread / Than climb the cross of the moment / And let our illusions die.”
This leads to my second thought. The idea that elected officials might gain power to prohibit the exploration of ideas behind DEI and CRT in our public universities and institutions is bone-chilling. Stopping the public debate of uncomfortable ideas by imposing state-mandated bans is the first step toward a totalitarianism that Americans have died to prevent throughout our history. Further, this idea sells short the ability of young Americans to weigh various ideologies and make wise decisions about the future of our nation. It is they who will have to live in the world they will help to create. Let’s not give wealthy white men the kind of power Mr. Reno advocates. Perhaps a better idea would be for Mr. Youngkin, as he makes his victory tours, to visit our state universities to sit down and talk with students as talented and informed as those at JMU; and, perhaps, to take in a show.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
