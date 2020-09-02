In the early 1970s, when racial tensions were high, I received some anonymous letters calling into question my decision to permit a person of color to sing in the youth choir for which I was responsible in a rather prominent, all-white congregation in another city. I chose to ignore them, and that young man made a profession of faith, was baptized and became perhaps the first Black member of that congregation since Reconstruction.
I recalled that situation this mid-August, when I received an anonymous letter taking me to task for the recent spate of opinion pieces I have published in the Daily News-Record. In essence, the critic asserted that this is no way for a retired pastor to use his time. Hmm. And writing an anonymous letter telling him so is the way to go about it? I filed the letter in the appropriate place, but could not let it go because one of the principles by which I try to live is that one should always hold himself in suspicion. So, I continued to think about my critic’s concern, which leads to another story.
I have a friend who has been a member of a Christian study group for some time. One of the most faithful members of the group is an avowed atheist. Last year, the group studied the Gospel of Luke. When the study was over, the atheist said to his fellow members, “This is good stuff. Why don’t you do it?” This atheist got it. The Gospels, in addition to their witness to God’s saving grace, may also be read as political tracts in support of Jesus’ vision and mission — the arrival of the Kingdom of God which frightened the ruling authorities and led to his death. Our Lord’s Prayer — “Thy Kingdom come, Thy will be done” — reminds us weekly of Jesus’ agenda. The street demonstration celebrating his entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday was a political event. Peter’s misguided resort to violence in defense of Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane — which Jesus quickly rectified — was an act of defiance against the agents of an autocratic regime. The Resurrection was God’s triumph over the principalities and powers of darkness and oppression. The early church’s baptismal affirmation “Jesus is Lord” was a threat to the Emperor. And the Apostle Paul’s bold demand to make his defense before Caesar was a life and death political action. So, in my understanding, to call oneself Christian is a political act that poses a threat to injustice.
Pastor and educator Howard Thurman wrote, “Wherever I am, there the very Kingdom of God is at hand.” Christian witnesses are called to act, as I believe Jesus would, in solidarity with people who need decent housing and fair pay, people who go to bed hungry, who need medical attention, or are who maimed, killed or imprisoned for offenses that barely nudge the scale of lawlessness. Lacking a pulpit, publishing my thoughts is one way I try to do that.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
