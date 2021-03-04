Recently, a friend and I had a conversation about the subject of unity — a much discussed topic these days. We wondered what unity means and whether it can be reached in the social environment of our nation now. We each acknowledged that a definition of unity was essential to its achievement. So, I set myself a project of trying to understand unity and to imagine how it might be accomplished given the diversity of our nation. In my research, I revisited a fairly well-known concept the origin of which was unfamiliar to me: Unity in diversity, which refers to a "unity without uniformity and diversity without fragmentation" (Roxanne Lalonde, M. A. thesis, 1984). This seems to be a key idea that may help us to move forward as a nation.
The first part of that definition specifies that unity does not equal uniformity (or unanimity of thought or opinion). Unity derives from Latin and French words indicating oneness, uniqueness, individuality. We speak of one unit out of a lot of units. Each is separate and unique in its essence. Each has its own character and mode of expression. Each has a right to exist.
On the other hand, unity and diversity are not mutually exclusive. Here I refer to a classic illustration — the human body. Our bodies are a unified complex of diverse and multifaceted organs. Though they do not touch each other, and though they carry out very different functions, each of our various body parts is unique and necessary to the well-being of our one body. In this case, our bodies are an expression of unity in diversity — of mutual dependence or interdependence.
To expand this understanding to our social lives, it is necessary only to think about the food we eat, the clothes we wear, the implements we use, and the vehicles we drive. In the 1980s, I bought an Oldsmobile, thinking that I was “buying American,” only to discover that the engine was made in Brazil. In a similar fashion, when we eat our meals or put on our clothes, we are very likely utilizing products that were made by laborers with whom we have little affinity — socially, religiously or politically. They have simply done their work and done it well because they are as dependent on our consumption as we are of their production.
So, to make my point, our unity as a nation is not dependent on our mutual agreement on every point, but on our mutual acknowledgement of each other’s right to exist. By pledging our commitment to “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” we will affirm the following: each person’s uniqueness and integrity; each person’s right to personal self-determination; each person’s right to develop and to thrive; and the value of each person’s gifts and work. In this way, unity grows from being engaged in doing something important together — making America beautiful. We have seen the alternative and it is neither pretty nor hopeful. We can do better.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
