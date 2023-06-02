An Open Letter to Rep. Cline, Sen. Kaine and Sen. Warner:
If a nuclear bomb is detonated in the Ukraine war — threats abound. Mistakes happen. What will you do?
Will you finally issue an audible call for deescalation? For peace?
Or will you want retaliation?
With my friends in our local group Peace Praxis — Shenandoah Valley Anti-War Coalition, I implore you to work for diplomacy, disarmament, and deescalation now. We are your constituents.
Someone must call a halt to this insane war. Someone must press for cease-fire in Ukraine. Please.
Kathleen Temple
Experiential Peace Organizing Committee
Rockingham County
