Over 1 million Americans are positive for the coronavirus; over 60,000 are dead. As a comparison, 59,000 Americans died over 15 years of fighting in the Vietnam War. The Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor killed 2,335 in 1941, which marked the beginning of American involvement in World War II. The 9/11 attacks killed just over 3,000 Americans. When the coronavirus began to kill a frightening number of Americans, it forced most of 320 million of us to abandon work, seek cover and cower in our homes. One would have expected the reckless, divisive, partisan and dangerous political rhetoric to suddenly come to a screeching halt. This is the natural reaction of human societies when our communities come under collective external deadly threat. That we as Americans would unite against a common enemy which is the worldwide pandemic that is the coronavirus. After all, we united during the tragedies of WWII and after 9/11.
But something is terribly wrong with our society today. As the Blue Dot company in Canada and the intelligence organizations watched the coronavirus spread swiftly from Wuhan in China to the rest of the world, including the United States in early January, nothing was done in the U.S., not even alarm bells were sounded. Once the news broke out that the virus had arrived in the United States, the right wing media immediately went into overdrive as they reflexively chorused "hoax!", "fake news!" "it is just the flue!", "the Democrats couldn't impeach the president and now they are just trying to make him look bad ahead of the November general elections!" These dangerous opinions meant that the highly contagious coronavirus was quietly raging in its spread. Even when thousands of Americans had died from the virus, the right wing media promoted the dangerous and unproven hydroxychloroquine as the miracle treatment for the coronavirus.
What I wonder is how do these people sleep at night? Do they stop and ever think they may have contributed to more both Democrats and Republicans dying the previous day because of their reckless statements in the media? Of course the president is not included is this question because he is incapable of such introspective after thought. In this time of the coronavirus pandemic, any irresponsible statements leaders and pundits say in the press could be and are probably deadly given that thousands of people afflicted with the disease are desperate for any possible cure.
Could it be that the purveyors of these reckless partisan views in the media as the pandemic rages on have a form of attention-seeking addiction during this tragic crisis? Otherwise, how does one explain these continued reckless statements? The other tragedy may be that America could not have chosen a worse time to experience the poverty of effective leadership at the very top. History suggests the poverty of effective leadership is worse than the challenges of economic and material poverty.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
