The World is in turmoil: wars, shooting, looting, burning cities, political upheaval, racial unrest, coronavirus pandemic, attempts to re-write our nation’s history. One wonders, and rightly so, where it will end. Or if it ever will. These are uncertain and desperate times.
Those of us who adhere to the Scriptures are not surprised. Concerned? Yes. Dismayed? Certainly. But, sad as it all may be, we see in it the fulfillment of what the Apostle Paul wrote to Timothy in 2 Timothy 3:1-4: “But realize this, that in the last days difficult times will come. For men will be lovers of self, lovers of money, boastful, arrogant, revilers, disobedient to parents, ungrateful, unholy, unloving, irreconcilable, malicious gossips, without self-control, brutal, haters of good, treacherous, reckless, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God.” (NASB). Sound familiar?
There is no question but that our world is hurtling toward destiny. And one day the Lord Almighty will bring things to culmination. There will be a final judgment and eternal separation between good and evil. Those who have embraced God’s way will enjoy bliss forevermore. Those who have chosen their own selfish way will suffer the effects for eternity.
Does that mean we should simply sit on our hands and bemoan the sad state of affairs? Certainly not. Each of us has the obligation to do what we can to alleviate human suffering, to practice inter-personal love and justice, pray for peace, feed the hungry and house the homeless.
Above all, those of us who have embraced the forgiveness offered by God’s Son, Jesus Christ, have the responsibility to share with others the life-enhancing peace of heart He offers. Peace on earth, proclaimed by the angels at Jesus’ birth, will not come through programs, dictates nor the laws of man. It will come only as mankind, individually, embraces the forgiveness offered by God, and allows God’s Spirit to radically transform the desires of his heart. Only through the transmutation of heart desires will any semblance of peace be achieved between man and man.
Some will no doubt scoff at my prescription for world peace. So be it. I simply ask that you thoroughly and honestly examine the benefits Christianity has brought to the world and compare them to what the fallible and changing laws of man have achieved. Mankind can be coerced to refrain from actions harmful to others. But that doesn’t change his heart. Only the transforming power of God is able to do that. And only then can individuals find peace in the midst of turmoil. Only then can we begin to work for a more equitable society. Only that will stay the hand of God’s judgment.
My prayer is for everyone who reads this to earnestly seek God’s will for their life, and thus to allow God’s peace to rule in society through us, His children.
Amen.
David L. Burkholder is a retired minister (Mennonite), living in Bridgewater.
(2) comments
Dear Pastor Burkholder, this is undoubtedly one of best open forums ever written, faithful to the Gospel and full of true wisdom. Thank you for a job well done!
Excellent letter David.
