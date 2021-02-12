Accountability is defined as “The fact or condition of being accountable; responsibility.” A call for accountability has resulted in the second impeachment of the 45th president for “incitement of insurrection.” I do not condone what rioters did at the Capitol. But I am concerned that the valuable concepts of accountability and responsibility have not been applied evenly to two of our major institutions — the media and government — for the last four tumultuous years.
There was a time when the news media, in both print and on television, reported the news as facts. There was a clear line of demarcation once an anchor or commentator shifted into reporting his or her opinion as “news.” The media once sought the plain truth, and relentlessly pursued it regardless of an individual’s political affiliation, age, color or gender. If mistakes were made, a retraction was issued. In some cases, reporters were discharged for negligently making false accusations. In short, there were once consequences for slanted and erroneous reporting, whether accidental or deliberate.
When was the last time you saw a national news outlet retract a blatantly false story? Who at CNN or the Washington Post cried “Fake!” at the “Russian Collusion” circus, instead of knowingly doubling-down on a furiously promoted but deliberately false narrative? More than ever, we need media (print, electronic and social) that reports facts, regardless of whose reputation suffers. For example, all I know of the legality of Hunter Biden’s business involvement with Communist China is that people on the right smell a rat, while the left’s curiosity stops at seeing the name “Biden.”
Maxine Waters urged her constituents to bully and harass Cabinet members, at will, shouting: “… if you see anybody from (Trump’s) Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” Where’s her accountability for inciting mobs to attack perfect strangers?
Democratic Sen. Cory Booker fired up his party’s “activists” as follows: “Please don’t just come here today and then go home. … Go to the Hill today. Get up and, please, get up in the face of some congresspeople.”
Again, where is the accountability for this kind of blatant incitement?
Not surprisingly, both political parties and the American media get free passes from their parties and “journalists.” No wonder this nation is divided into two camps where hostility and outright hate make any meaningful dialogue difficult at best.
If this nation is to reunite and move forward, the people in media and government need to be held publicly accountable for what they do. Their respective professions have historic standards, which are not being met.
James R. Poplar III lives in Quicksburg.
(2) comments
Yes, Mr. Poplar, both government and the media have pushed the bounds of ethical dealings with the public. There have been retractions and apologies in some cases ("all cases" would be nice, but at least there were some). Still, all of us operate on beliefs to some extent. You believe that none of the accusations about Trump's finances are true; I believe there are still serious questions there, as indicated in the Mueller Report (but not Barr's summary of the Mueller Report). I believe we have seen more retractions and apologetic behavior from the Washington Post, or CNN, or Cory Booker than has come from, say, Donald Trump, whose statements on good/bad people, "perfect" phone calls, and illegal behavior still stand.
Comments from The Usual Suspects on these pages have it that I am naive or stupid or uncaring, but I do not put much stock in unverified information gleaned from little-known corners of the internet. Remember the book and movie "All the President's Men"? That story showed Woodward and Bernstein running around Washington, trying to find evidence that would satisfy Ben Bradlee of the veracity of their Watergate reporting. Only then was the story published in the Post. Editors and publishers of major news outlets still have such standards; perhaps they need to be strengthened. There are other news outlets, however, that have little or no regard for evidence and that regularly publish what they "feel" is true. This is the origin of much "fake news," and we must all take care to avoid such misleading information.
*sigh* Do you really believe The Post is still the news source that it was during Watergate? Or that the New York Times displays the the standards they upheld during, say, the Pentagon Papers? Not by a long shot.
