A headline on the front page of The Washington Post (4/24/22) got my attention: “A historic deal dissolves at Montpelier estate.” The article reported a feud between the governing board of the foundation that manages that historical site (that it does not own) and the Montpelier Descendants Committee (MDC), a nonprofit group that seeks to preserve an authentic historical narrative of the 300 people who were enslaved there by James and Dolley Madison. While the issues to be resolved are complex and rooted in years of mistrust, the bottom line is that the foundation governors are hedging on a previous promise to give MDC members equal representation on their board. MDC member Iris Ford summed up the issue from her perspective: “Over 200 years after the ratification of the Constitution, African Americans are still fighting for protection and liberties it claims to guarantee. What we are doing at Montpelier is fighting for the very soul of our nation.” The American Anthropological Association described the board’s decision as “more than disrespectful” to the descendants of those enslaved at Montpelier.
Reading this article led me to ponder the question, who are the enslaved people in America today? They are any who trample the rights of others and hinder their progress toward freedom and justice, for the reality is this — they who make slaves of others unwittingly make slaves of themselves. This, it appears from the news report, is what is going on at Montpelier. A majority of the board members of the Montpelier foundation are shackled by a history that has persisted at that plantation in spite of recent attempts to set things right. Sadly, this is true not just at Montpelier but throughout America today. As Iris Ford put it, African Americans are “fighting for the very soul of our nation.”
This is our burden today — we who are slaves of a whiteness-is-rightness mentality. In a short essay published in The New York Times on Feb. 2, 1969, James Baldwin wrote, “I will flatly say that the bulk of this country’s white population impresses me, and has so impressed me for a very long time, as being beyond any conceivable hope of moral rehabilitation. They have been white, if I may put it, too long.” This indictment saddens me because I know it is still true. To their immense credit, our Black sisters and brothers — Baldwin, Coates, Douglass, Dubois, Dyson, King, Toni Morrison, Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Ida Wells, and a host of others — have done their best to help us understand ourselves and we have yet to listen. Why? We fear the diminution of our race. We know the statistics.
By the year 2045 white folks will become a minority in America. This is unnerving to those who believe that America was founded for white people alone. Ironically, the partial valuation of Black slaves, originally written into our Constitution, belies that notion. If enslaved people had not been valued in some measure by the nation’s founders, they would not have been mentioned at all. By their very mention they were acknowledged as occupants of this new nation. White men had the power in those days, and for the most part still do; but our Black and brown neighbors have risen against overwhelming odds to a level of strength unimagined by our founders and now know that the tide of history is rising in their favor.
If we white folks want to shed the bonds of our own enslavement, we will do well to accept our condition and divest ourselves of the false and outmoded belief in white superiority, destiny and power. This means yielding power as the some of the governors of Montpelier seem wont to do; and, for goodness sake, it means to stop trying to deny history by throwing up smokescreens like the demonizing of critical race theory. Nothing short of the truth can make us free.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
