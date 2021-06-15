In his letter “Show Me the Proof” (DN-R, Letters, 6/3/21), Hunter Lucke gave a clear and measured response to a previous writer who threw down the gauntlet to those of us who believe that the 2020 election was basically fair, honest and free of significant fraud (a conclusion shared by Bill Barr, Donald Trump’s D.O.J. director). The challenge was that we should provide evidence that fraud did not happen. My first impulse was to write an article citing all the evidence that supports a no-fraud hypothesis, including the 86-0 court cases that have gone against election challenges. (Actually it was 85-1 but the one was subsequently overturned.) But I knew any statistics I could offer would be discounted because my sources would be dubbed fake news.
So, I want to hitch my cart to Mr. Lucke’s wagon. The demand for proof is backward. The demand for proof that something that didn’t happen is a logical impossibility. An uncommitted act leaves no trace of evidence. In this case, the absence of fraud means an absence of evidence that fraud occurred. Consider another example. It would be as if a jealous husband demands that his wife prove she is not being unfaithful to him when she is out of town on business trips. She says, “Let me get this straight. You want me to provide evidence that something that never happens never happens? Give me a break!” One is not obligated to try to prove a negative. This is why, in our system of jurisprudence, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Defendants are not obliged to prove their innocence. The burden of proof lies with the accuser.
In the case of charges of voter fraud, the burden of proof lies with the accusers who contend that it was widespread. Goodness knows they have gone at it with a vengeance. Millions of dollars and countless hours of wasted labor have been poured into the effort to find some shred of evidence that the election was stolen by the Democrats, to no avail. Judges (some of them Trump nominees), lawyers and elections officials (many of them Republicans), have dismissed those attempts with words like “frivolous” and “without merit.” Yet they continue today. The total cost of these challenges for taxpayers at local, state and national levels is estimated to be in excess of $500 million and counting as more states enter the prove-the-fraud sweepstakes. One wonders who will be the next Supreme, Interventionist, Zealous, Aggrandizing Ninjas (#sizan) to cash in on the opportunity?
Enough already! Please stop demanding evidence for something that didn’t happen. Rather, focus your attention on stopping the costly, disruptive, nonproductive efforts of conspiracy theorists to drag this thing out until 2024. Remember, in the months since the election the Trump-inspired legal challenges to the voting systems and the results of the election stand at 0 for 86. That’s a poor batting average in any league. It’s well past time to let it go.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
