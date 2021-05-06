We are all for “ensuring a free and fair election,” but Becky Ruckman (DN-R Open Forum, April 29) has embraced Trump’s dangerous attempt to steal the 2020 election, under the guise of “stopping the steal.” It is impressive that Ruckman served on our county Election Board for six years, but that makes it even more astonishing that she comes out where she does.
When she wrote that all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two tossed by the U.S. Supreme Court, and then mentioned investigations, recounts, and the FBI and justice system, I thought her next line would be something like: “No wonder Trump’s chief of cybersecurity declared the 2020 presidential election the most secure in history, and his attorney general found no evidence of voter fraud that would change election results.” Instead, Ruckman concluded that “our justice system all the way to the Supreme Court turned a blind eye to investigating/prosecuting voter fraud, to upholding the Constitution and to bringing election officials to justice in the 2020 election. This was not a free and fair election.” Wow!
Trump and his legal team lost or withdrew over 50 lawsuits, with even Trump-appointed judges declaring the lawsuits “light on facts” and “having no merit.” And the 6-3 conservative-majority Supreme Court — three appointed by Trump — is anything but a liberal court biased against Trump and unwilling to uphold the Constitution.
I have mixed feelings about the “election reform” Ruckman advocates, but what concerns me most are her conclusion that all these court decisions were bogus and her unwillingness to accept the judges’ and Trump administration officials’ conclusions after the most extensive presidential legal challenge in U.S. history. How can any citizen in our democracy reject the court rulings with such abandon — presumably taking the assertions of Donald Trump over all of those judges? Even more seriously: How can an election board official do that?
Ruckman began her forum by saying that she and her husband had hoped to attend President Trump’s rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, and suggesting that that event represented “our God-given and constitutionally protected right to peacefully assembly and protest." Wow, again! Presumably Ruckman means that the event had been announced to be a peaceful assembly — and not that it ended up that way. But even then, had the Ruckmans not heard the prior promotional words advertising the rally? I have been at many peaceful assembly rallies, going back 55 years, but the Jan. 6 event had been hyped to be not much different than it turned out to be.
Finally, had the Ruckmans not heard the voice of Trump on the phone call to Georgia’s Raffenberger (released on Jan. 3) begging Raffenberger to “find” just enough votes to give Trump “victory” in Georgia and suggesting that Raffenberger could tell people he had “recalculated.” Who has been the one trying to steal the election and keep it from being free and fair?
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham County.
