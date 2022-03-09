Vladimir V. Putin ordered a Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. While he thought this would rapidly succeed, it has bogged down in the face of a strong resistance from the Ukrainian people. Putin has falsely claimed that he ordered the invasion to replace a government run by Nazi drug addict terrorists supposedly engaging in genocide in the separatist Donbas republics in eastern Ukraine. Putin knows this is a lie; so why has he really done this?
This invasion reflects a plan enunciated in a 5,000-word essay Putin authored in July 2021. It presented a version of Russian and Ukrainian history that asserts the fundamental unity of the two peoples with there being no separate Ukrainian culture or people, that Ukraine must be part of Russia as was the case for much of it during part of the tsarist period as well as the Soviet period. Putin had previously declared that the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union was the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.” This history sees a unity deriving from the Kyivan Rus of a thousand years ago to the present, tied to the Russian Orthodox Church, even as other religions such as Islam are to be allowed in the newly revived Russian Empire.
Putin’s view that Ukraine has no legitimate separate existence was restated in the speech he gave as he announced the invasion as it began. In that speech he declared that Ukraine was created by Lenin and the Bolsheviks after the Russian Revolution and then expanded by Stalin giving it territories taken from Poland, Hungary, and Romania at the end of World War II, as well as Crimea moved from Russia by Khrushchev in 1954. This entity was the Ukrainian SSR, a republic of the USSR with its own seat in the UN from 1945 on, which gained independence in 1991 after a referendum passed supported by 93% of the population.
Putin’s argument is deeply flawed on many counts. First there was an independent Ukrainian state declared in 1917, although it only lasted until 1920 when it was conquered by Poland and Russia. So Lenin did not create it. But the declaration of that state reflected a nationalist movement arising in the 19th century that reflected a longstanding distinct cultural identity. A separate Ukrainian language had emerged by 500 years ago. Also starting in 1448 a separate Ukrainian Orthodox Church began, although it would come to be suppressed starting in 1685 after Russia took control of central and eastern Ukraine in 1654. Western Ukraine was not ruled by Russia until 1945, being ruled by Poland or Lithuania or Austria before then, and was where the Ukrainian national revival began. The Ukrainian church was finally recognized by the Patriarch in Constantinople in 2018, but this came after a long history of struggle for recognition. It is ironic that Putin also claims he must invade to defend Russian speakers in Ukraine from a people he claims do not exist.
Finally, it must be noted that Putin got many of these ideas from a 1997 book by Alexander Dugin, "The Foundations of Geopolitics: The Geopolitical Future of Russia," which has come to be widely read by the Russian military leadership. Dugin in turn was strongly influenced by Julius Evola, a fascist philosopher in Italy who convinced Mussolini to adopt Hitler’s racist ideology in 1938. The book denies the separate existence of Ukraine and calls for Russia to dominate Eurasia, a movement called traditionalist Eurasianism. The Atlantic alliance is to be ended, with all influence from the United States removed and all of Western Europe is to be “Finlandized,” that which is not to be fully incorporated into a revived Russian Empire ruled by Putin. That Putin is following the ideas of a fascist-influenced philosopher is profoundly ironic given that he claims he is out to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.
J. Barkley Rosser is a professor of economics at James Madison University.
