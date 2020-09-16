I am not voting for a man. I do not give blanket or tacit approval to everything our president has done or said in the past. I at times cringe at his tweets nor condone all that he has said. Like the fireman who drops the “f bomb” while putting out the fire in your house, I can live with some of President Trump’s foibles. He gets the job done and at the end of the day it is results that count. Nor do I approve of what Vice President Biden has said or done in the past or recently. He has had 47 years in government to get it right and he has failed miserably. I challenge you to name one of his accomplishments.
I am voting for Constitutional government. I am voting for a strong and viable military. I am voting for a vibrant economy. I am voting for the right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. I am voting for the freedom to worship. I am voting for a national recognition that the founding of our nation was based on biblical principles.
I am voting for the ability for anyone to rise above their circumstances and become successful. I am voting for my children and grandchildren to be able to choose their own path in life, including how and where their children are educated.
I am voting for our borders to be open to everyone who enters under our law and closed to everyone who would circumvent or ignore the law. I am voting for the Electoral College to remain in place, so that a few heavily populated liberal centers do not control the elections and the voices of the Valley are ignored. I am voting for a Supreme Court that interprets the Constitution rather than rewrites it. I am voting to teach history, with all its warts, not erase it or revise it. I am voting for the sanctity of life from conception to birth and after.
I am voting for a party that in its creed states that “the free enterprise system is the most productive supplier of human needs and economic justice; that all individuals are entitled to equal rights, justice, and opportunities and should assume their responsibilities as citizens in a free society; that fiscal responsibility and budgetary restraints must be exercised at all levels of government; that the federal government must preserve individual liberty by observing constitutional limitations; that peace is best preserved through a strong national defense; and that faith in God, as recognized by our Founding Fathers, is essential to the moral fiber of the nation.”
I am not voting against Joe Biden, but rather I am voting for a party that embodies the values and principles both my forefathers and I fought for over 200 years to maintain. This why I am voting Republican this fall.
James R. Poplar III lives in Quicksburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.