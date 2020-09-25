I appreciated James R. Poplar III’s Open Forum article (“Why I am Voting Republican,” Sept. 16) because it helped me define why I am voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Nov. 3. In the first place, I am voting for the best leaders who can pull this country together and restore an equitable life for all. I am not voting Republican or Democrat. This is essentially a presidential election, and in this as in all elections, I vote for the best persons for the job, regardless of their avowed party.
A major part of the distressing situation our country is in is due to partisanship that has gotten out of hand. Our two-party system was established as a way of reaching unity on matters concerning the welfare and safety of the people. Instead it has become a contentious battle for control to the point where neither “side” is willing to compromise or even sensitively or rationally converse. Until we elect leaders and legislators who can commit to what is best for all the people, our government is going to continue squandering in chaos and incapability.
I am convinced that Donald J. Trump is not capable of uniting the country. He has failed to fulfill his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again!” He has made me fearful with his egotistical way of skirting Congress to make laws, trade agreements (sic), racist and incendiary tweets, lack of respect for humanity, his disregard for the Constitution (yes, in terms of “to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic Tranquility…” and First Amendment rights, and contempt for the democratic system), and his bogus braggadocios about how no one in history has ever matched his “accomplishments.”
I see the Biden-Harris team as a correction to all that President Trump has botched. I see them as capable of working at unity between the two parties. I see them as sensitive to the plight of low-income families, immigrants, and low-wage workers in our country, along with preserving the free enterprise system. I see them putting emphasis on morals and decency as well as the economy. I see them restoring dignity and productive talk and action in making decisions about our foreign diplomacy, health and safety for all, and how the United States can join with the rest of the world in combating disastrous climate change. I see them striving for world peace by diplomatic overtures and not by pompous threats.
When it comes to the basic ideals of sharing resources and caring for people, there isn’t that much difference between the two parties. They both want, or so they say, the best for the American people, all the people. So, we just need leaders who can start with that premise and lead the branches of our government to work together, like the Constitution calls for! That’s why I’m voting for Biden and Harris this fall.
Fred W. Swartz lives in Bridgewater.
