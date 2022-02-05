As you read these words, our state and federal legislators are mulling line items in budgets that support farming practices for clean water and soil health. Decisions about these numbers on paper in Richmond and D.C. will have consequential impact here in the Shenandoah Valley where farming is a core industry that supports an equally robust local food economy. We’re poised to contribute significantly to cleaner water and a bank of prime soils that will ensure these industries sustain our rural culture and our dinner tables for years to come.
It is imperative that our legislators support funding for these voluntary farming practices that clean up our waterways and build healthy and productive soils.
In 1978 when I was 8 years old, our family moved back to the farm my father had grown up on. My grandfather was nearing retirement age and was pleased we could continue to farm the land he had purchased in 1943.
My dad soon set to work implementing management practices on the farm that grew out of his belief that land stewardship was a matter of both good business sense and faith. One of his favorite scriptures to quote was Psalm 24, which reads in part, “The earth is the Lord’s, the world and those who live in it.” For my parents, the farm they lived on was a constant reminder of the gift of the land, and the responsibility that gift brings. My parents were, and still are, inspired by the idea that we do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.
New management practices began when dad asked a local agriculture extension agent to help us plan and implement strip cropping where the rows of the fields follow the contour of the land, so each row forms a small barrier to runoff. Coupled with permanent waterways, they provided significant steps to reduce erosion. As my father noted, you can’t grow crops on soil that ends up in the creek. A liquid manure storage tank, more careful management of the pastures and streambank fencing soon followed.
Then in the mid-nineties, a push called “Growing Greener,” spearheaded by funds targeted to help clean up the Chesapeake Bay, came along and provided the monies needed to increase the rate and scale of farming practices that produce cleaner water and healthier soil. Dad was a willing landowner, and within a few years, significant projects came to the farm.
We planted trees along the creek that flowed through our farm and shaved the streambank to allow flood water to spread out, slow down, and reduce its erosive power. Rock weirs were installed to deepen the stream channel, further protect the bank during high water events, and improve in-stream habitat for fish. We also reestablished permanent wetlands around the property to filter nutrient runoff and provide wildlife habitat.
Now, more than 20 years later, the riparian buffer is becoming a forest. The wetland continues to absorb floodwater and provide habitat for a wide variety of pollinators, birds, reptiles and mammals, along with myriad unseen invertebrates.
My brother now farms the home farm, having taken over from my dad in the last decade. I spoke with him recently about what he sees as the best use of public monies to promote clean water and viable farming practices.
In his view, cover crops are highly cost effective. Nature abhors a vacuum, and a recently harvested field will turn green with time. Planting small grains on crop fields speeds up that process, locking in nutrients that become roots, stems, and leaves, and eventually a crop which can be harvested, turned into soil carbon, or both. A cover crop also protects a lot of land at a small price when compared to other investments. From the farmer’s standpoint, it doesn’t require the same level of long term investment, and use of cover crops lead to a more drought and pest resilient field.
I am grateful for public investment in clean water and healthy soils as I implement similar practices I witnessed as a boy into my current farm operations. I plant seasonal cover crops and practice rotational grazing with my livestock. And not only is my business better off, adding more to our local economy and my fellow community members’ plates, I am also proud that as water flows through the property I steward, it is cleaner for those downstream, and the soil will be better for whomever farms this land behind me.
For more farmers to adopt management practices for clean water and healthy soils, the funds need to be available on those lines in the budgets and easy to access through local programs. But it’s easy to forget how those dollars have wide public benefit. It’s worth a call to your legislators to remind them.
Lee Good is a recovering middle school science teacher who farms Dexter beef cattle, and a few chickens, pigs, and goats just north of Harrisonburg.
