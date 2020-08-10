I am by no means a Rolling Stones aficionado -- more of a Bach, Beethoven, Brahms and Beatles person. But I immediately recognized the haunting tune of one of the Stones' best-known songs at the end of an early 2016 candidate Trump televised rally. A puzzling question jumped out at me -- why would Donald Trump proclaim so boldly to his devotees: "You can't always get what you want"? I noted that same song throughout the 2016 campaign, then again at the televised 2020 Tulsa rally. Then I read, as I had in 2016, that Mick and Keith have threatened to sue the Trump campaign -- as has Neil Young and the Tom Petty estate -- to cease and desist Trump using their songs.
Back to the puzzling question: Why would Trump proclaim so boldly to his devotees: "You can't always get what you want"? Does he just like the haunting song, or is Trump sending a message? Perhaps somewhere deep in his unconscious self, Trump is tipping off his followers that he will let them down, that he has no expertise or interest in governing, and that he will keep filling his administration with "the best" swamp creatures. "You can't always get what you want" does make a good caveat emptor -- buyer beware!
With those questions in mind I reminded myself of the actual lyrics of that song. The chorus goes as follows:
"No, you can't always get what you want (3x).
But if you try sometime you find
You get what you need."
Aha! Perhaps Trump is not pitching that song to his "base", but letting other elected Republicans know that if they hold their noses and bury their principles long enough, while not "getting what they want" such as the presidential style and capabilities most GOP presidents have given them, they might be able to "find they get what they need," like tax cuts, re-election endorsements, and a refraining from verbal attacks on their fathers and spouses (Ted Cruz!).
These elected enablers, of course, have had to be quiet about, or find ways of defending, Trump's strange actions toward Putin, Kim, Xi, Erdogan, and MBS, his selling out the Kurds, and directly using the leaders of several countries to help his re-election. Most recently rewarding Roger Stone for not "ratting" on the president (read the definition of "bribery"). But most inexcusable: Trump's trying to get Putin back into the G-7 after American and British Intelligence had learned that Russia offered Taliban bounties on the heads of our soldiers in Afghanistan. Is Trump excused because he does not read his homework? What national security adviser would not have told the president about that? How can Veterans for Trump stand for that?
Perhaps Joe Biden's Democratic presidential campaign should co-opt the Stones' song. Joe Biden is not the candidate that backers of Bernie and Elizabeth and many others "wanted" as their first choice. But Biden is looking more and more like the person our country "needs."
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham County.
