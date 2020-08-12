Many young people today are enamored with Gal Gadot, the talented Israeli actress and titular star of the 2017 film “Wonder Woman.” Release of the film’s much anticipated sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984,” has been repeatedly delayed, most recently by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is now slated to premiere in October in the U.S.
In my younger days, I was a big fan of Lynda Carter, who starred in the Wonder Woman TV series in the late 1970s. I had the opportunity to meet her, and several other famous people, during my assignment as executive officer (second in charge) of the Coast Guard sail training ship Eagle. This magnificent square rigged barque is home ported at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. Although primarily used to train cadets in leadership and seamanship, Eagle is a great public relations tool for the C.G. and the nation. We often hosted receptions for the president and his Cabinet.
During my two-year tour of duty, we sailed to Europe twice and participated in the 1989 Tall Ship parade commemorating the 200th anniversary of the French Revolution, traversing the Seine River from Normandy to Rouen, France. During my tenure on Eagle, I met many important people including then President and Mrs. George H.W. Bush. Legendary TV news anchor Walter Cronkite and his wife Betsy were passengers on board Eagle for a week, traveling from London to St. Petersburg, then Leningrad. Cronkite, who died in 2009, was an avid sailing enthusiast and fan of Eagle. At the time he was preparing a CBS special on the fast-changing relations between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. A film crew met and worked alongside Cronkite in London and Leningrad.
However, my most memorable celebrity encounter occurred at a reception on board Eagle in Washington, D.C., hosted by Samuel Skinner, then secretary of transportation under George H.W. Bush. Many of Washington’s elite were there, including lawyer Robert Altman and his wife, actress Lynda Carter, aka Wonder Woman. Eagle’s captain, David V.V. Wood, and I were entertaining the secretary’s guests under awnings shading the ship’s teak deck, when Ms. Carter approached me with a questioning expression. I wondered, would she be curious about how we maneuvered such a large ship (Eagle is 295 feet long) up the narrow Potomac River? Or maybe she was about to ask me if we had encountered any storms at sea during our journeys? I waited in anticipation as she approached.
“Could you direct me to the restroom?” she asked.
It wasn’t the question I had anticipated, but I gladly escorted her aft through the wardroom to the “head.”
I’ll never forget the night I rescued my superhero from her distress.
Steve Carpenter lives in Harrisonburg.
