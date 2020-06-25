Both prominent anti-slavery crusader Theodore Parker in 1853 and Martin Luther King Jr. a century later spoke of the “arc of the moral universe bending toward justice.” Recent unrest over the death-by-strangulation of George Floyd has stirred up large sections of the “moral universe” -- or at least the “moral earth” -- to demand justice. It remains to be seen how many policies and practices of how many police departments will be transformed in meaningful and lasting ways from watching those agonizing 8 minutes and 46 seconds of Floyd’s death.
These have been demonstrations -- not riots. In the first few days, some people took advantage to loot and burn. As was true in the riots in the 1960s nonviolent civil rights leaders and (this time) relatives of George Floyd pleaded for peace. Even traces of violence worked against their message for justice and peace.
The reason I know that Martin Luther King Jr. and his organization opposed the violence in the 1960s riots comes from two “nonviolence” training sessions I underwent in my seminary days and early ministry.
The first was in North Carolina in 1964 with a civil rights group affiliated with King. We were being trained one evening in nonviolent responses in a Black church, when a lookout near a church window called our attention to a pickup truck which had been slowly circling the block of the church -- with several men in the truck bed in full KKK attire. The KKK man sitting on the tailgate with a shot gun was identified to us as the deputy sheriff. We continued our training in nonviolent responses -- with new urgency!
The second nonviolence training was in Chicago, after the start of the July 1966 Chicago race riot. Mayor Daley had just called in the National Guard to line the major streets with rioting the night before. King’s group was working in Chicago that year. I was pastoring in Chicago. King called for Black and white clergy to come that afternoon for training and an assignment. King trained us in nonviolent responses and assigned each of us 1 mile of a riot-torn street: to walk on the sidewalk on one side between the National Guard in the street and potential rioters on porches. Then to cross the street and walk the mile back on the other sidewalk, etc. King was equally concerned about provocations from rioters and from the National Guard. There was no rioting that evening or afterwards -- not until 21 months later when King was killed in Memphis. King was not able to try to stop those riots!
Thankfully things have changed in many good ways since 1968 for African Americans -- in self-image, education, housing, voting, and economics. But one thing remains the same. Almost every riot and demonstration of the past 55 years in America has involved the police causing or implicated in triggering events. It is time to stop that! Our call is to work with “the moral universe” for justice and peace and love!
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham County.
