I am writing in response to Dr. Doug Wright’s misleading DN-R Viewpoint on Saturday, May 8, 2021. His discussion of H.R. 1, the new voting laws of Georgia and the insurrection inflicted upon the Capitol has significant issues. The H.R.1 bill is entitled “For the People Act of 2021”, and deals with voter access, non-partisan redistricting, election security, including cybersecurity, disclosure of finances, additional restrictions on foreign nationals’ election contributions, ethics of the three branches of government and disclosure of taxes by the President and Vice President of the United States.
His account of the new Georgia voting law (SB 202) was selective, and seems to be chosen in support of his preconceived views. It overlooked the limitations on drop boxes, making it more difficult for the old, sick, poor and minorities to cast their votes. The number of boxes will be reduced; they will be positioned inside polling places and available only when the polls are open; no outside drop box is available as in Rockingham County. The Georgia legislature was so distraught over the outcome of the 2020 presidential election that it changed the duties of the office of the Secretary of State removing him from chair of the Elections Board and designating him a non-voting member.
Of course, the legislature is more trusted than the Secretary of State to handle elections fairly and securely, Hmm!
Such action, which seems very drastic, is understood knowing the Republican Secretary of State certified the election and all of the recounts for Biden, with the Republican party losing both the presidential and senatorial elections. Also omitted was that the law makes it illegal to provide water or food to those standing in line to vote. In November 2020, long lines of people stood for extremely long hours in the hot Georgia sun to vote. Some good Samaritans provided both so the waiting voters did not lose their place in line.
His description of the assault on the Capitol seems to implicitly justify that action, because the assaulters believed the vote was not valid. He seems to imply the media wrongly wrote the election was not fraudulent. Well, most state election officials for the contested states were Republican and reported to the world that there was no fraud. Additionally, the United States Supreme Court dismissed every legal challenge to the legitimacy of the vote made by former President Donald Trump and his movement.
The Capitol rioters damaged property, unlawfully entered the Capitol, assaulted police officers and stole computers and other items from the building. Rioters admitted their actions were instigated by former President Trump’s lies that the election was stolen.
Makes one wonder if Dr. Wright would also justify rioters taking advantage of the Black Lives Matter movement. His description of rebellious election reactions of indigenous people in third world does not justify such behavior in the United States of America. Hopefully, it’s not a prediction of future elections accompanied by violence in the USA. H.R.1 and SB202 are accessible by internet.
Janice Barton lives in Rockingham.
