I couldn’t help but notice an alarming trend that has taken root in our beloved neighborhoods: the curious case of cars scattered all over front yards like seeds sown by an eccentric auto enthusiast. I must confess, this peculiar phenomenon has left me scratching my head in disbelief, wondering if we’ve inadvertently stumbled upon a secret vehicle clearance sale or if driveways have suddenly gone out of fashion.
Now, I’m no automotive connoisseur, nor do I possess the panache of a horticulturist, but I have to question the logic behind this automotive arboretum. When did it become fashionable to turn one’s yard into a makeshift parking lot, complete with hubcaps instead of flower pots? It’s as if some folks believe they’ve stumbled upon the next big trend in landscaping, a cutting-edge concept known as “Automotive Eclectic Gardening.”
In my day, we used to park our cars where they were meant to be parked — on driveways! I understand the convenience of parking closer to the door, but honestly, are we living in a world where taking twenty extra steps has become an insurmountable challenge? It’s as if we’ve entered an era where walking a few feet is akin to attempting a grueling marathon.
I can’t help but imagine the conversation between neighbors as they admire the latest addition to the “front yard car display” collection:
Neighbor A: “Oh, I see you’ve added a new Honda Civic to your yard. It really accentuates the grass.”
Neighbor B: “Why, thank you! I thought it was time to showcase my automotive masterpiece. Who needs roses when you can have radiators?”
What’s next? Will we soon find minivans doubling as porch swings, or perhaps a line of sedans replacing the white picket fence? I shudder to think of the possibilities. Don’t get me wrong — I’m all for self-expression and embracing individual quirks, but this seems like taking it a few horsepower too far.
Furthermore, let’s not forget the effect on property values. Who needs to worry about curb appeal when the curb is adorned with bumper-to-bumper vehicles? It’s a real estate agent’s worst nightmare, not to mention the plight of garden gnomes forced to navigate a maze of Mazdas.
In conclusion, my dear fellow citizens, let’s remember the purpose of driveways — they’re not just a cleverly-named strip of pavement, but rather a sanctuary for our four-wheeled friends. So, I implore you, let’s rekindle our love for driveways and allow our yards to return to their rightful place as havens for flowers, grass and the occasional well-tended garden gnome.
Mark Siciliano lives in Harrisonburg.
