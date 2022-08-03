Community can be defined as a group of people living in the same place or having a particular characteristic in common. Community, however, is more than that. It’s a feeling of fellowship and belonging with people who have similar interests and goals as you. For some, community can also be the glue that holds it together when times get tough. For years, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, community members, supporters, the city of Harrisonburg and partnering organizations were the glue that helped hold Open Doors together. With the onset of COVID-19 and the many challenges and changes we all faced, our community stood up once again and found new ways to be the glue for us.
When we faced the unknowns of what a pandemic would mean for our population and how we would be able to continue providing shelter services to the most vulnerable members of our community, you stood ready to help us figure it out. It meant that our normal operating model of being housed in a church facility on a weekly basis would no longer be an option and we would now have to get creative with where we would provide those services. The world was closing down and, with that, our options of a shelter location were diminished. Once again, the glue that helped hold us together became evident when James Madison University allowed us to use Godwin Hall during the stay-at-home order. We knew that this was only a temporary solution.
What would we do next?
Not only did we need to find a solution for our next shelter location, but we had to figure out how to accommodate the growing number of individuals in our area experiencing homelessness. In our church model we were housing 40 guests on a nightly basis. Now, we were seeing upwards of 60 people a night. We had never seen numbers like this before and while we weren’t exactly ready for this growth, we knew we had to show up for those who needed our services. We also needed to consider what a year-round shelter would look like since the number of guests were not decreasing during our summer operations. Fortunately, we found temporary shelter at Brethren Woods until we were able to begin our operations at the old Red Front Supermarket.
Another piece of the glue was the city of Harrisonburg. Addressing the issue of homelessness in our community is a priority and so it purchased property with the hope that this would be the future site of a permanent shelter facility. Until we can get there, what happens now? We are still currently providing overnight shelter services to 60 individuals on a nightly basis from JMU’s D-Hub until Aug. 15. We don’t have a plan for where we land temporarily until our permanent facility is constructed late next year. While we have not been operational during the summer, and have only done so in the past two years to increase our services during a global pandemic, we will have to resume our thermal model — providing shelter services during the coldest months of the year: October through April.
There aren’t enough thank-you’s we can give to those of you who, without hesitation, became the glue of Open Doors. Stepping up when we needed you during a tremendous amount of unknowns was astonishing. We were humbled by your willingness to help, mentor, feed, work and pray for us and those who called Open Doors their temporary home.
Where there was an overwhelming glob of glue to help hold us together, we are now seeing holes. What does this mean for our community, and how can they help? There are three key ways that our community can help.
1. We are in need of a location to operate out of on a temporary basis. We are exploring all of our options. Maybe you or someone you know has such a property that could serve this purpose.
2. Our Annual fundraiser, Food Truck Fest, is coming up on Sept. 17. Please join us on this day of food, fun, music and family entertainment. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year.
3. Donations. Although we will be closed for a brief period of time we still need help to restock the shelter. We are asking for donations of toiletries, hats, gloves, scarves, underwear and hand and feet warmers.
The future is bright, and we know that stability and having our own shelter location is coming. However, our current view feels big and scary because we don’t know what the immediate future will hold for Open Doors. The good news is we’ve experienced transition, growth and expansion before and we were able to overcome those obstacles then. We know that, together, with the help of our community members, community partners, supporters and city officials that we will overcome once again.
Ashley Robinson is director of operations for Open Doors.
