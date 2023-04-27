The Daily News-Record public safety desk is meeting Del. Tony Wilt during a special Q & A about public safety legislation, programs and funding in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County next week. It is bringing questions to ask from residents.
If you have a question for the Daily News-Record to ask Del. Wilt during the closed Q & A, please call public safety reporter William Head at 540-574-6278 and leave a voicemail or email whead@dnronline.com by Sunday, 4/30 at 11:59 p.m.
Contact Jillian Lynch at 540-574-6274 or jlynch@dnronline.com. Follow Jillian on Twitter @lynchjillian_
