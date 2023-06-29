Members of city council should do better to keep long presentations to a minimum.
At its meeting on Tuesday, Harrisonburg City Council heard a presentation from sustainable developers from Nashville, Tennessee.
This critique has nothing to do with the presenters or the content of the presentation. The problem was the length and how the meeting was organized.
The presentation included nearly 50 slides and went on for a solid two hours, which included questions and comments from council members.
An informational presentation is a good thing to have at a city council meeting. It would not be allowed for council members to all come together and see the presentation in any forum other than a city council meeting, city spokesperson Michael Parks said.
Parks said there is a general limit on presentations of 15 minutes. He said council members usually provide time guidelines on presentations to presenters. It is evident this presentation was important enough to council members to spend a lot of time on.
Here is what would work better.
City council could have asked the presenters to split their program into chunks over multiple city council meetings. An hour is very long for a presentation. Two hours is absurd. The presenters could have recorded their presentation and sent it to members of city council members to view in an email. They could have delivered an abbreviated live presentation and included as an attachment to the agenda a full recording of the whole thing.
This presentation was so incredibly long, it felt like a filibuster. It gave the impression the time was being used intentionally to discourage the public from staying in the meeting. Parks said council members believed the presentation was worth a good deal of time. It's possible it ended up being longer than even they expected, putting it over that two-hour mark.
The long presentation was coupled with an important item added to the agenda at around 4 p.m. the same day. In Harrisonburg, city council can update its agenda up until and during meetings. This is a good thing. It should be able to get to urgent business without being bound by, say, a week-old agenda.
The city discussed the legal proceedings between Hose Company No. 4, the volunteer Rockingham firefighters and the city. Very few members of the media were present, however, because the agenda looked lean up until 4 p.m. And it took grit to sit through a two-hour presentation first.
Council only meets twice a month. People have jobs they need to get to the next morning. Council got to all its agenda items before going into closed session, but it wasn’t until after 9 p.m. it got to its regular business after the presentation. The council members likely stayed up latest of all, which isn’t fair to them, either.
The two issues limit the public’s access to information. The city should do its best to avoid things like this going forward.
This editorial was written by Managing Editor Jillian Lynch.
