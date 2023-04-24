Open Forum:Hunter Lucke
Mr. Vogan reports that Wayne County Mi. had 100,000 more votes than registered voters in the 2020 election. A little internet research produces these numbers: Wayne County population, 1,775,000; registered voters, 1,413,531; Democratic voters, 587,074; total ballots cast, 651,513. Not even half of registered voters voted. The original error in reporting was a clerical one which was promptly corrected but not before the error made it onto the internet where it was picked up by people like Fox News and Mr. Vogan who believed, or pretended to believe, this extremely unlikely story. If Mr. Vogan is getting any information from Fox News he needs to be aware that Fox's OWN LAWYERS have said Fox News hosts are entertainers not journalists and should not be believed.
Mr. Vogan seems to believe that fake ballots put into a ballot drop box will all be counted. This is absurd. Each State has its own absentee ballot format so widespread fraud would require access by eight million Democratic voters to fake ballots unique to their State. Then these fake ballots would have to be accepted by their Registrars as genuine, then the names would be matched against the registration lists, then the signatures would have to match the ones on the registration lists, no duplicates accepted and duplicates probably reported to law enforcement. So either a vast conspiracy of eight million voters together with thousands of non-partisan Registrars would have to exist and be kept secret or these voters and Registrars all spontaneously knew how to cheat and did cheat, both of which ideas are absurd.
Mr. Vogan speaks of election laws being broken and requiring disqualification of votes. An example would be Pennsylvania which modified its absentee ballot procedures to help slow the spread of Covid 19 but didn't have time to follow the State Constitution procedures. Those changes were approved by the Governor and Supreme Court. The people of Pennsylvania voted honestly and sincerely for Biden, there is no doubt who they wanted for president, but Mr. Vogan would simply throw out all these votes because the absentee ballot procedure did not follow the letter of the law. This might be legal but is certainly not just or fair to the voters.
Hunter Lucke
Shenandoah
