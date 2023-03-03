In response to Kitty Urban about my letter about litter on the streets and parking lots: no, I don not have a sign with my name on it for adopting a street, but I do pick up litter on more than one street. When you noticed the litter in the schoolyard, did you pick it up? My grandson and I do pick up the trash at his school when I walk his dog on Fridays.
It's not only children that litter — litterbugs come in all ages. I have taught all my grandchildren to put their trash where it belongs. Children learn by actions, not words. Of course the wind does cause trash to blow around, but if it was in a trashcan, it wouldn't happen too often.
Kitty if you haven't noticed all the trash on 33 East or on Country Club Road, put your pen down and go look for yourself.
Kathy Hansbrough
Harrisonburg
