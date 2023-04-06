In Rockingham County’s proposed budget, zero dollars are allocated to the Arts Council of the Valley, the organization that runs Court Square Theater, First Fridays of the Valley and issues a number of arts-focused grants to educators and local artists.
The arts council usually receives funds in the thousands of dollars, but in the draft outlining all the funds Rockingham County would provide to local charities that applied for funding in the upcoming fiscal year, the column next to the Arts Council is empty.
Court Square Theater, one of the programs under the arts council flag, screens films, especially independent and Oscar-nominated works and foreign language films, hosts concerts highlighting local artists and bluegrass music, and is a home for community theater performances by Harrisonburg-based Valley Playhouse and others.
The managing director of Court Square Theater also owns pageantry businesses, and Court Square Theater has hosted drag shows on about a monthly basis, drawing in famous acts like Ginger Minj, who has more than 630,000 followers on Instagram and appeared in the 2022 Disney movie, “Hocus Pocus 2.”
The allocation for the Arts Council coincides with some complaints from some residents of Rockingham County that the drag shows are inappropriate, morally bad, lewd, sexually suggestive in nature and unfit for a publicly funded arts program.
Comments from residents of Rockingham County suggest Court Square Theater should not host drag shows because the shows should not be called “family friendly.” Others have expressed concern with Rockingham County being associated with the shows on flyers and materials.
Drag shows are somewhat suggestive in nature. At drag shows at Court Square Theater, cash tipping the performers is practiced — the tips go from “hand to hand.” A part of drag is embracing sexuality and openness. While it’s seen as fun and acceptable by some, others view it as immoral and unsavory.
Drag is part of Harrisonburg’s “friendly by nature” heritage. The Rocky Horror Picture Show has been hosted annually at Court Square Theater for a number of years, a screening of a film that is sexually suggestive in nature and involves drag elements. Local restaurants including the now defunct Artful Dodger and the Ridge Room, a rooftop bar at the Hyatt House hotel in Harrisonburg, have hosted drag shows and a “drag brunch.”
Rockingham County should not withdraw funding for the Arts Council of the Valley. The Arts Council recently expanded the First Fridays program, a monthly art walk, to Rockingham County. By continuing to fund the arts council, Rockingham County would continue to be prioritized by the only organization that works specifically to advance public arts opportunities locally. According to the National Endowment for the Arts, public funding of the arts locally can boost tourism dollars.
Residents of Rockingham County may continue to reap the benefits of the arts council programming, like when Court Square hosted “Can’t Feel At Home,” a play about the Shenandoah Park removals by Elkton’s beloved Dr. John Glick. But by not funding the council, Rockingham County might be sending a message that it does not support the arts in general, even though it’s trying to address the drag show issue.
If Rockingham County is pulling all of the funding due to the drag show issue, this would be a mistake and an overly polarized decision. One aspect of an organization that may not be within some people’s viewpoints is not a reason to “cancel” funding or a wholesale dismissal of the arts council.
The issue will be discussed in a public hearing at 6 p.m. at the April 26 Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting, in Harrisonburg. The board will discuss adoption of its proposed budget in May.
