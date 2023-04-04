Since 1999, there have been 376 school shootings in the U.S., according to The Washington Post’s data.
Based on the K-12 School Shooting Database’s definition, 95 shootings have taken place at schools this year alone.
In general, there have been 136 mass shootings in the states this year alone, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Those are staggering numbers.
The shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville was one week ago.
The pattern of school shootings has continued, and it seems unlikely to stop any time soon.
To get a better look at how public safety training and procedures adapted over the years, I sat down with Captains Rod Pollard and Jason Kidd with the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Prevention
Kidd said the first line of defense is prevention. Things like school resource officers and an open line of communication with schools are paramount.
“We have four SROs plus a D.A.R.E. officer in the schools,” Kidd said. “We work a lot on those relationships — with school personnel, with the students, with administration — that way our officers are comfortable in the schools. They know who they are dealing with. They know who the administrators are.”
This helps with the mantra “if you see something, say something.” Kidd said it’s okay for people to speak up when there are concerns.
“When school personnel has a concern about a child or a concern having to do with school safety, instead of keeping it to themselves, they voice those concerns. I think that is really important,” Kidd explained.
Mike Parks, director of communications for the city, said trust between the department, schools and the community is paramount when it comes to prevention.
“You hear, across the nation, that people are afraid to say something because they are afraid that a police department, law enforcement or someone is going to overreact,” Parks said. “It’s important that our folks trust us, so that, if they see something, they feel comfortable saying something to us and know that we are going to handle it well. We are not going to step across that line.”
Training
But while prevention is key, the police department needs to be ready, should a situation occur.
One of the benefits in having SROs is an officer that is familiar with the layout of all buildings on a school campus. Additionally, the department keeps up with training and rotates active shooter training in different schools each year.
“A huge aspect of it is to make sure that the first time an officer is inside of a school is not during an incident — that they have been there during training first,” Kidd said.
Training, which occurs annually, happens in two phases, Pollard said. Officers go through a day of practical skill building and then come back for scenario testing.
For new officers who may not have been in the training drills yet, the department offers post-academy training that touches on school safety responses.
Last year, the department held training at JMU, but officers have trained at local elementary, middle and high schools.
Kidd explained that many scenarios are part of training, and it’s in-depth. There are plans in place for everything, from entering a building to pre-planned press releases.
“We have many scenarios,” Kidd said, “as soon as you think you’ve come up with everything, something else happens that you haven’t thought of.”
Mindset
The department also studies mass shootings that happen in other places. Incidents like the ones in Memphis, Tenn., and Uvalde, Texas, are used as training tools.
Learning from these scenarios has been common practice for the department for decades.
In the early 2000s, the department’s training was based off of the Columbine shooting. Strategies changed again following Virginia Tech.
“I started here in 2003,” Kidd said. “What I learned in 2003 is vastly different from what we are teaching now.”
Pollard said the department is progressive in its training.
“Sine 1999,” Pollard said, “the training has progressed as the incidents have across the country. We look at every incident and modify accordingly.”
The department was one of the first agencies in the state to move to a single-officer response. Previous active shooter training required a five-officer team in order to enter a building.
“It’s a big change in mindset to say, okay, I am a single officer, and I am going in this building, even though my partner is not here,” Kidd explained.
Pollard said all first responders have been given the equipment needed to act immediately in an active shooter situation.
The department was also one of the first agencies in the state to move to a rescue taskforce model, in order to help the injured faster.
Citizens
Pollard said he hopes the community has the confidence in the police department to respond in the most effective and efficient way.
“Trust is often earned. And I would ask the community to get involved with the police department, whether that be through the Citizens Police Academy or through our scenarios,” Pollard said.
During the department’s training scenarios, the public is able to act as role players.
Kidd said the department is preparing for these events and understands the community’s concerns.
“We take safety very seriously,” Kidd said. “We have our own kids. We live in this community, and we know that the expectation is that we are going to be responsible.”
