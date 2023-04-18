While law enforcement is the first to enter the building during something like an active shooter situation, firefighters are not far behind. That has been one of the recent major changes for active shooter or active threat response planning.
When I sat down with Stephen Morris, Harrisonburg deputy fire chief of operations, he explained that there has been an evolution over the years of exactly when firefighters reach victims.
“What it all goes back to is Columbine,” Morris said. “That is the incident that created the situational awareness for everyone.”
He explained that, at the time, even responding officers would wait for SWAT to arrive, but as mass shooting events, particularly those in schools, have increased, the need to be on scene quickly has also increased.
“Even back then, the method was, if that situation happens, we wait for the SWAT team to arrive,” Morris explained. “As more have occurred over the years and have evolved, we realized that, for the PD, they have to use quicker action, which, I think, is what we are seeing. But we have also found that fire and rescue need to get involved quicker too because that is what actually saves lives, besides stopping the assailant.”
Through training and planning, the invention of warm zones for active shooter situations were created to help get aide in faster. Warm zones are areas police have cleared during an active situation. This is used with the rescue taskforce concept including police officers and firefighters.
Most firefighters are cross trained in EMS. During an active situation, a team of police and firefighters will enter a warm zone to render basic life saving measures, before evacuating victims to a cold zone.
But the rescue taskforce isn’t the first time firefighters and police have teamed up.
In 2005, Morris said, SWAT started having medics on their teams. Morris was one of the first in that program. The fire department and police at all levels — boots on the ground and management — have trained together since 2013.
Another newer aspect for firefighters is the ready use of body armor — which hasn’t always been a standard item in a firefighter’s tool kit. But their mindset has had to change, Morris said.
“Firefighters are entering the business today with that awareness,” Morris said. “It is really about educating some of us that have been around for a while that this is now a new mission. It is always entailed in our mission statement, because ours is to enhance the quality of life for the community by protecting their health, safety and welfare. But it is a little different walking into a scenario thinking that people might be shooting at you.”
For Morris, controlling a fire isn’t comparable to an assailant.
“We think that, when we go to a fire, while it is not controlled, we are well trained and in that we have control. But in terms of an assailant, we don’t have control over them doing whatever that are doing,” he said.
That hits home to the massive changes firefighters have made. Morris noted that more mass shooting incidents have happened over the years, so they have adapted.
That adaption is in how to respond to an active event. But through my conversations with police and fire, it was clear to me that they are limited in how they can prevent an incident. Outside of the standard “see something, say something” method, there is very little else they can do to buff up the prevention tool kit.
It begs the question as to who else needs to get involved in order to put more tools in the prevention bag. As of now, the tool kit for response is a heavy one.
