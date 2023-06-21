I had just completed twelfth grade at Chizongwe Secondary School in December, 1971 in the Eastern Province of Zambia in Southern Africa. I was very excited when I was offered my very first job as assistant manager at Dzithandizeni Nutrition Group in Chipata. My pay was $95 per month.
I knew Chipata really well as a small sleepy rural town. I was young. I did not drink at the time as I was still under the legal drinking age of 18. I could not go to bars and nightclubs. All my friends and classmates had migrated from this small, rural town to Lusaka, the capital city of Zambia, and to the Copperbelt. Virtually all the young girls of my dreams, especially from the nearby St. Monica’s Girls Secondary School, generally migrated to cities. My biggest entertainment that I looked forward to was watching movies on Saturday night.
Members of the largely white or European expatriate community had converted a three-bedroom residential house in the Chipata Mayadi, or upscale residential neighborhood, into a movie theater. The house was located east of the Chipata Post Office. It was there where I showed up one Saturday night in 1971 at 7 p.m. to see a movie. The small room could accommodate about 75 movie goers.
You could tell those days the length of the movie you are about to watch by how many large reels were piled up next to the projector operator. As I settled down in my seat, I was happy to see three humongous reels. The sweet, continuous purring sound of the projector started. The large, rectangular screen image was new and called technicolor. Then, the Metro Goldwyn Mayer logo of the roaring lion showed.
Three long hours later, I walked out of that movie drenched in sweat all over my body. I was thrilled. Suddenly I had so many questions and dreams as I walked home through the dimly lit streets of Chipata next to the Kanjala School neighborhood, to the house that I was temporarily living in. I murmured to myself so much as I walked for 45 minutes; going over the thrilling scenes in my head so many times.
Fifty-one years is a long time ago. I have had tremendous nostalgia for the movie. Although I could still remember major scenes from the movie, I wished I could watch it again. I had no hope I would ever see it again, because that was such a long time ago — until I complained to my son who majored in computer science in college. He is computer savvy, which I am not. I could watch “Mutiny on the Bounty,” again on my TV. This is how I sat down and watched the movie I had last watched 52 years ago.
The narrator starts in 1787 in a British Empire seaport in England. The massive sailboat “The Bounty” was getting ready to sail. The dozens of sail boat hands were ordinary British laborers looking for adventure. The main characters are Captain Bly, perhaps the most ruthless villain and cruel captain on the boat. Captain Bly’s nemesis is Captain Christian Fletcher, who is the young, legendary Marlon Brando. I did not know who Marlon Brando was in 1971.
What are the five memorable events in the entire movie? Spoiler alert: If you intend to watch the movie, you stop here. First, the cruelty of Captain Bly was so over the top and disgusting, I wanted to strangle him with my bare hands. Second, the violent sea storms the Bounty encountered for days were deadly and heart thumping. Third, the scenes and events when the boat arrived on the South Pacific Island of Tahiti are simply memorable, especially the dances and beautiful gorgeous bikini-clad girls on the white sand beaches. Fourth, when Captain Fletcher led the mutiny, I was cheering; thinking that it was about time. Fifth, the Bounty mutineers sailed to over 30 islands to seek refuge and hide from the forces of the British empire who were going to hunt for and hang them for the mutiny. The end of the movie is very heart wrenching.
There are so many questions I could not answer about why this movie affected an African kid so profoundly 52 years ago. After all, this was a piece of fiction or make believe. Why was I sweating? Besides the beautiful women, why did the Tahiti islands and the South Pacific influence me so much?
My experience was testimony to how a great piece of art can influence you for life. After watching that movie, I began to dream of traveling around the world, although I was in the landlocked country of Zambia. I wanted to visit the Caribbean and South Pacific islands. When you are confronted with egregious good vs. evil, which side would you be on? Would I support and cower to evil or would I fight for good? Was I capable of rebelling against evil — such as during the African slave trade and other atrocities? Most of all, the movie greatly influenced me because I am a romantic and a good romance writer.
I wrote a romance adventure novel called, “The Bridge." The Curriculum Development Center of the Ministry of Education has approved the novel, “The Bridge,” for use in Zambian Schools for teaching English and English Literature in Grades 10 – 12. I would have loved to read “The Bridge” when I was learning English literature at Chizongwe Secondary School in 1971.
Mwizenge S. Tembo is a professor emeritus of sociology who lives in Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.