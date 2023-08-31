On Oct. 7, 2016, at the height of the 2016 presidential election campaign, an explosive Access Hollywood tape was released out of the blue. In the audio and video tape, then candidate and now former president Trump made some vulgar remarks about women that will not be repeated.
America was close to one hundred percent sure that the former president would drop out of the campaign in 24 hours. What he had said was not only deeply vulgar and wrong but horrible for anyone who wanted to be the president. It deeply offended our morals. When the former president did not resign, this stunned everybody for what had happened was unprecedented in our political history. How is this related to shame, morality and the state of the internet?
My first email was not via a desktop computer or not even the cell phone in 1993. It was through my college’s main frame computer which used the loud dot matrix printer on large output paper. My historic email was from a colleague who was teaching on the east coast. The email was eight sentences long and I took all day to formulate my response of about two paragraphs. It was a thrilling experience of novelty. When the internet first spread, there was euphoria through the dot com era of the late 1990s that only the best and mostly good things would come from the internet technology.
Fast forward 30 years later, the internet has been the worst and the best. While the internet's positive aspects might be at their best, some of the worst excesses in right wing extremism might be at its worst. The tipping point seems to be since 2016, or the last seven years, there has been a marked increase in what can be politely be called openly negative behavior in American society and perhaps elsewhere on the globe.
There has been an increase and acceptance of lying in America or what used to be called dishonesty by government leaders, expressions of vulgarity, hate, anger, glamorization of violence. A dock brawl in Montgomery just went viral. Bullying starting from the top leadership trickles down all the way to school children. The use of vulgar language and threats of violence are deeply embedded in our society today. All of this has been made possible via the internet. The COVID shutdowns, isolation and absence of human interaction and political polarization exacerbated the terrible condition. The internet and especially the personal conduct of the former president while in and out of office have created a terrible cesspool of moral sewage which tragically has normalized shamelessness. The nation faces the grim prospect of a presidential candidate winning his party nomination while indicted for 78 criminal charges. No one is wringing their hands asking why the nation has come to this.
The importance of the former president triumphantly ignoring the Access Hollywood tape is that for the first time in our public conduct, we as a nation decided that shamelessness over gross public misconduct would be accepted and normalized. This might sound trivial in the larger scheme of public life. Beside the law, shame always had an impact in providing guardrails in reinforcing proper behavior in most public conduct.
If I am broke and I want to rob a bank, what would restrain my behavior? You might say the law — as I would be afraid of going to jail if caught. If I am a Christian, I might rely on the ten commandments to restrain my criminal behavior. But one of the most deeply embedded influences is, what will my family think after I was caught? What would my friends and community think of me? Even what would my late mother think from her grave? The shame would make my robbing a bank unthinkable. When the former president triumphed over the Access Hollywood tape, he was without shame. When shame is banished from our behavior, our conduct descends into moral sewage. We are living with that moral sewage today buried within the deep privacy of the internet. Our public conduct has never been worse. Think of Republican George Santos who remains a member of Congress in spite of his outrageously bad conduct.
Think of where all the deeply vulgar and most vile hateful things people say on the internet end up. Are there such places as the internet sewers? All of this moral sewage mainly expressed through the internet ends up into a disgusting cesspool. Many such internet sites have no moderators at all. I never thought of this until I read a story recently that Facebook employees who work as moderators experience PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after moderating so much vile, filthy moral sewage material that people post on the internet. Those employees either resign from their jobs or have to be frequently transferred from their positions.
To say that shame is necessary does not mean advocating that every small wrongdoing or immoral conduct should result in destructive public shame. It just means that shame helps to provide and reinforce some strong guardrails against some of our illegal and disgraceful public behavior.
Mwizenge S. Tembo is a professor emeritus of sociology who lives in Bridgewater.
