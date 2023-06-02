Around midnight on snowy days, when few drivers choose to brave the icy streets, the quiet tinkle of sleigh bells can be heard on V.A. 42 — South High Street — within Harrisonburg’s city limits.
The sound comes from horse-drawn sleighs driven by regular people, jumping on the opportunity to enjoy the break in usual traffic. From inside a porch or a window along the street, it is a magical sight.
The center of downtown had that same feeling during Winter Wonderfest, in 2022, when horses from a local carriage ride company clopped down the street. People were also there. The part of South Main Street from City Hall, up to and including Court Square, has been closed the whole day for Winter Wonderfest, the holiday festival put on by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance annually in early December.
Not just a wintertime phenomenon, in 2022, during “Block Party in the ‘Burg,” both lanes of Main Street were closed from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to Rock Street. Court Square was also closed to vehicles for a few hours in the afternoon.
The streets have also been closed for Best.Weekend.Ever., a summer celebration. Water Street, between Main and Liberty Streets, was even transformed into a skate park during Best.Weekend.Ever. in 2022.
It’s a far cry from a regular day as a pedestrian or cyclist in downtown Harrisonburg.
The sidewalks feel narrow, when walking along U.S. 11 from Campbell Street to Court Square, in either direction. If two groups of people need to pass each other, one will often veer into a doorway of a business to leave enough sidewalk space for the other to pass, while traffic continues on the other side.
Meanwhile, just a few miles south, in Staunton, an interesting thing happens for months on end each summer.
A pandemic innovation, stakeholders in the city teamed up to create Shop & Dine Out in Downtown on part of Beverley Street, where many of its downtown restaurants and businesses are located. The main street is closed to vehicular traffic, which is relegated to other streets.
Sure, it may be less convenient for pick ups and drop offs. In Harrisonburg, South Main Street is a thoroughfare. Closing it would likely have implications on truckers' commutes and it would definitely increase traffic on South Liberty Street and U.S. 33.
The result is a peaceful environment where pedestrians, including the elderly and parents with young children, do not have to worry about a car zooming by as they are crossing the street.
If Harrisonburg adopted a similar plan — to close part of South Main Street to motorized traffic for the summer months — it would positively impact businesses in that area. It would make downtown Harrisonburg a more welcoming environment for tourists, who may be turned off by the traffic, otherwise.
The Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization published “Downtown Harrisonburg Operations Study,” which projected potential impacts of reducing traffic on South High Street to just one lane — South Liberty Street, too.
The study could inform the city if it were to close South Main Street, between City Hall and Court Square, of potential traffic impacts.
Businesses and the city could be more innovative with the extra space and restaurants could expand their outdoor seating.
The city is changing. The department stores of yore are long-gone and the businesses that are emerging within town are about tourism and entertainment. Closing South Main Street in the summer months would match.
This editorial was written by managing editor Jillian Lynch.
