Almost everyone has lost somebody to gun violence, and the likelihood of knowing someone that died in a mass shooting event is high.
According to Mass Shooting Tracker, there have been 96 mass shootings in 2023. The dataset is “crowd sourced,” according to its website. A mass shooting is defined as a violent event where four or more people are shot.
The Gun Violence Tracker and datasets made by news organizations use similar definitions, but track the number of incidences using police reports.
The panicked news-cycle and frequency of these events can be dizzying. It may make some want to avoid the news altogether and it can also feel like an exhausting — or potentially unsurmountable — problem.
This year’s mass shootings have included Feb. 14’s shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. The shooting occurred in two buildings and was enacted by a 42-year-old male with no known connection to the university. Three students were killed, five more were injured and the gunman shot himself.
The list goes on.
Gun violence in American is not an unsurmountable problem. Everyday Americans must understand the problem, present solutions and aim for common-sense dialogue and compromise.
Everytown For Gun Safety produced a mass shootings info document with real steps everyday people can use to improve their communities and reduce the risk of mass shootings. According to Everytown, mass shooters have displayed “warning sign” behavior in the past.
Communities must prioritize awareness, connection and compassion for others. Sandy Hook Promise created a powerful public service video on YouTube, called, “Evan - Sandy Hook Promise,” that highlights a list of common warning signs of potential shooters and what to do to address those warning signs safely.
Everyone agrees they want to be safe in public places and to be guaranteed their rights.
As legislators continue to squabble, voters should ask more of them. The influence of powerful individuals and lobbies like the National Rifle Association is for another discussion.
Everyday people can be vigilant, compassionate and proactive to address the issue.
