Targeting Disinformation At The Nobel Summit

Editor's Note: This is part one of three weekly viewpoint articles from locals who attended the Nobel Prize Committee and National Academy of Science summit, "Truth, Trust, and Hope," in late May.
Of the many crises humanity faces, one dwarfs all others — the pervasiveness of mis- and dis-information. Whatever crisis concerns you most — climate instability, pandemics, gun violence or the rise of authoritarianism — the present torrent of “alternative facts” hampers its resolution. Generative AI will only turbocharge the problem.
To deal head-on with the global flood of disinformation, the Nobel Prize Committee and the National Academy of Sciences recently convened a three-day summit titled “Truth, Trust, and Hope.” Local friend Doug Hendren and I were among 800 attendees at the May 24 session, held in DC and open to the public. We’d like to summarize what we learned from a dazzling array of world-class speakers, including five Nobel laureates.
First, let’s clarify terms. Mis-information is false or inaccurate information without the explicit intent to deceive. In contrast, dis-information is deliberately deceptive.
Social media is a swamp of mis- and dis-information. As one eminent social platform researcher observed: “On Twitter, anyone can promote disinformation for the price of a blue tick.”
“Free” social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are designed to grab and hold users’ attention; they profit by fostering a type of addiction. Their algorithms also reward users for seeking attention. Studies show that habitual users tend to share information and misinformation equally; either will gather “likes.” Social media has been linked to a host of individual and societal ills: shortened attention spans, doom-scrolling, polarization, cancel culture, fake news, deep fakes, and a full-blown mental health crisis among teenagers recently addressed by the Surgeon General.
Knowledge requires trust. Disinformation intentionally undermines trust for political, economic, or egoic reasons; trust in science, trust in government, trust in elections, trust in one another. A Pew Research poll following the pandemic revealed that the American public’s distrust of science has increased to 22 percent. Yet, just 12 accounts generated 65% of pandemic-related mis- and disinformation.
Disinformation undermines trust by sowing confusion and promoting conflict. Lies spread through the bloodstream of the internet six times faster than truth because they are usually paired with inflammatory language to provoke fear or anger, triggering a physiological “flight-or-fight” response. One positive emotion spreads as fast as fear: inspiration.
Everyone is susceptible to being fooled. Our senses are easily deceived, as a sleight-of-hand magician demonstrated at the Nobel Summit. Moreover, memory is malleable. Individually we are not very good at getting at the truth. Collectively, we are. Which, for example, is why juries have a dozen jurors.
Summit speakers proposed a number of remedies designed to encourage truth-telling and inhibit disinformation.
First, education is key, especially the development of critical thinking skills. Critical thinking enhances our ability to evaluate the reliability of sources and the plausibility of fake information. Here, we can learn from the success of others. Finland, for example, is legendary for educational reforms that reduce susceptibility to fake news.
Second, trust only in reliable sources, among them science and independent journalism. Science is a problem-solving process that gets ever closer to the truth by collective give-and-take and consensus building. Medical science was imperfect during the pandemic not because scientific methodology is biased or flawed but because the pandemic and the science were evolving in real time.
A valid criticism of science is that scientists, accustomed to communicating primarily with other scientists, need better skills for communicating with the general public.
Independent journalism, the “fourth estate,” is also generally reliable. Around the world today — in India, the Philippines, Russia, the US, and elsewhere — authoritarian leaders routinely attack journalists as “enemies of the state.” Support and defend independent journalism.
Third, change — by legislative controls if necessary — social media algorithms to reward responsible behaviors and serve the public good. Currently, we are in a money-fueled “race to the bottom” by algorithms that weaponize data, amplifying polarization.
Fourth, recognize that behind many a conspiracy theorist is a human with a psychological need for belonging. Avoid condemning those with whom you disagree. Seek to understand what motivates those caught in conspiratorial webs.
Fifth, framing is everything. We become better communicators by leading with broadly shared and highly resonant principles rather than with emotion. For example: “We can all agree that reducing gun violence will do good.”
The Summit’s final speaker on May 24 was Maria Ressa, a Philippine journalist, winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize and author of "How to Stand Up to a Dictator." Let’s conclude with her insights, both alarming and inspirational.
More and more countries are slipping into authoritarian rule. Disinformation, fear, and the demonization of certain groups are the primary tools of would-be dictators. We are approaching a tipping point in which the democracies of the world must work together to ensure freedom for all people, or global authoritarianism will prevail. Ressa concludes: “Your courage determines the fate of humanity.”
Dave Pruett lives in Harrisonburg.
