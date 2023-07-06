Editor’s Note: This is part three of viewpoint articles about targeting disinformation.

For years, I have explored how the government can get the dollars it must spend to augment private sector spending on climate change. This issue and even the existence of global warming and climate change have been misrepresented, often by the same interests.

This article describes my recent experience with ChatGPT, a widely-used artificial intelligence program. It began with my asking, “Does the U.S. government have to borrow when it runs budget deficits, or does it create new dollars by paying them into the economy?”

In the back-and-forth that followed, Chat’s long-winded answers to that question came down to, ”In summary, the government does not directly create new dollars by spending them… it gets them from taxes and selling securities.”

Four days and more than 18,000 words later, its answer my last question was, “If we consider the scenario where the private sector cannot or will not provide the necessary funds for addressing climate change, and alternative sources of funding have been ruled out, then it can be stated that money creation by the government is the only option to obtain the required resources.”

The path between those opposite answers was like a polite discussion where one successively asked more detailed questions to a verbose, somewhat conceited, and self-proclaimed expert. It was like cross examining a reluctant witness who frequently backs down and changes previous statements. At lest fourteen times, it apologized “…for any confusion caused by my previous response,” before it produced a different answer.

When I asked, “Is the federal budget deficit related to the U.S. trade deficit?” Chat fussed around for three long paragraphs that boiled down to, “…there are a lot of factors to consider.”

I then asked, “Is that how MMT explains the relationship between the federal budget deficit and the trade deficit?” This was the first time MMT was mentioned.

Chat answered with, “Modern monetary theory offers a different perspective on the relationship between the federal budget deficit and the trade deficit compared to mainstream economic theories. While MMT emphasizes different aspects of fiscal policy and monetary operations, it does provide a unique viewpoint on this relationship. It is important to note, however, that MMT is a heterodox economic framework, and there may be varying interpretations within the MMT community.”

Chat then gave a long-winded definition of MMT, highlighting the sectoral balances framework and how the government is viewed in the theory. It explained how the government can control the money supply by spending. The definition read as a very cautious viewpoint of an economic idea that’s pretty mainstream. It framed the information.

“It’s important to note that MMT is a relatively recent school of thought, and its ideas continue to be debated and discussed among economists. The relationship between the federal budget deficit and the trade deficit according to MMT is one of the unique perspectives offered within this framework,” Chat said.

That answer showed Chat understands the basics of MMT. I asked why it didn’t mention MMT until I did, and was it promoting artificial ignorance.

The answer came back: “I apologize if it seemed that I was promoting artificial ignorance or neglecting the mention of modern monetary theory. As an AI language model, my purpose is to provide information and answer questions to the best of my abilities based on the knowledge I have been trained on. However, due to the limitations of text-based communication, I might not always cover every specific topic or perspective unless prompted.”

Note its point about “knowledge I have been trained on.” My impression is that Chat was trained on conventional economic theory and more on the criticisms of MMT than on MMT itself.

It may have been trained not to volunteer anything about MMT. It keeps saying that it does not have ideas of its own or biases. But it seems to have been fed with predominantly conservative, libertarian views that oppose government actions and interventions into the economy.

Using Chat is fun, like a conversation one would like to have with a politician. It helped me gain several insights. It reasons well and uses good, albeit pompous, English.

But there is a caution. The first answers that the current version of ChatGPT gives can be wrong. I will not trust it as a reliable source of information.

Thornton Parker lives in Rockingham.