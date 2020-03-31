Even though I'm writing to "my kids" from school, I consider this an open letter from a teacher to their students.
Last week, we all got gut-wrenching news. News that no teacher ever wants to hear, especially when he/she never got the chance to say goodbye. We understand, but it's still hard.
So, to you guys -- I'm sorry for all the missed times in the classroom. That we can't be together for the end. I'm just sorry for the way things are. I hate that I'm teaching from afar and wish it was different.
But, know this -- I love and and miss you. Here's what I would've said to you at the end -- you will do great things. You're smart and funny. You have a bright future. I look forward to hearing about the great things you'll do. Because one day, I will. So, despite it all -- keep on keeping on.
Kimberly Dove
Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.