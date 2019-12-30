An important milestone will pass quietly at the end of this month. Pablo Cuevas will finish his last year as a member of Rockingham County's Board of Supervisors. Thirty years of institutional memory and community connections will leave with this changing of the guard. His careful watch over his district has added to the quality of life for all residents of Rockingham. And his humor has lightened many a dull meeting.
Just as important as what happened during his years on the board is what didn't happen. Notably, Bergton and all areas downstream were spared from hydrofracking in flood-prone areas.
Much more could be said about Supervisor Cuevas' time in office if space allowed, but since it does not, please join me in thanking him for his long years of service and in wishing him the best in his next endeavors.
Kim Sandum
Harrisonburg
